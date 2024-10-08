What is Radio 2's presenter line-up as Johnnie Walker announces retirement?

Veteran DJ Johnnie Walker will retire from Radio 2 later this month (Yui Mok/PA Archive)

After 58 years as a broadcaster, DJ Johnnie Walker has made the "very sad announcement" that he is leaving radio.

The 79-year-old, who was hosting Sounds of the 70s on BBC Radio 2, announced to his audience that he will be leaving both the Sunday afternoon show and The Rock Show.

Walker was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis earlier this year, and he started the announcement by reading a letter from a listener whose father had enjoyed the show but had passed away from the same disease in 2022.

“Now, that leads me to be making a very sad announcement. The struggles I’ve had with doing the show and trying to sort of keep up a professional standard suitable for Radio 2 has been getting more and more difficult, hence my little jokes about Puffing Billy, so I’ve had to make the decision that I need to bring my career to an end after 58 years.

“And so I’ll be doing my last Sounds of the 70s on October 27 so I’ll make the last three shows as good as I possibly can.

“Now this week in 1978, the Rolling Stones were special guests on America’s Saturday Night Live TV show and they appeared in a couple of sketches and performed three tracks from their latest album, Some Girls. Well, one of the tracks on the album seems quite suitable at the moment.”

After playing the Rolling Stones' 1978 hit song Miss You, he announced that Bob Harris, a previous presenter of Old Grey Whistle Test, will take over for him on the broadcast.

The news comes as Zoe Ball returned on September 23 after being absent for more than six weeks. No official explanation has been provided for her absence.

So what is the Radio 2 schedule looking like at the moment and what will it look like once Walker leaves on October 27?

Weekdays Radio 2 schedule from October 27

12-3am - Oj Borg

3am-4am - Dance Sounds of the 90s with Dermot O’Leary (Mondays and Fridays), Pick of the Pops by Mark Goodier (Tuesdays and Wednesdays), Dance Sounds of the 90s with Vernon Kay (Thursdays)

4-6.30am - Owain Wyn Evans

6.30-9.30am - The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show

9.30am-12pm - Vernon Kay

12-2pm - Jeremy Vine

2-4pm - Scott Mills

2-4pm - Sara Cox

7-9pm - Jo Whiley (Mondays to Thursdays), 7-8.30pm Michelle Savage (Fridays)

8-9pm - Michelle Savage (Fridays)

9-10pm - The Blues Show with Cerys Matthews (Mondays), The Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum (Tuesdays), The Folk Show with Mark Radcliffe (Wednesdays), The Country Show with Bob Harris (Thursdays), The Good Groove with DJ Spoony (Fridays, 9-11pm ).

10pm-midnight - Trevor Nelson’s Rhythm Nation (Mondays to Thursdays), The Rock Show with Shaun Keaveny (11pm-midnight, Fridays)

Weekend Radio 2 schedule from October 27

12-1am - Romesh Ranganathan For the Love of Hip Hop (Saturdays), Johnny Marr’s Great British Groups (Sundays)

1-2am - Sounds of the 60s with Tony Blackburn (Saturdays), Dance Sounds of the 90s with Vernon Kray (Sundays)

2-3am - Sounds of the 80s with Gary Davies (Saturdays), 2.30-3am Sounds of the 90s with Fearne Cotton (Saturdays), Top Brass (Sundays)

3-4am - Pop Top 10 Shaznay Lewis (Saturdays), Johnnie Walker & Tiggy (October 20 and 26)

4-5am - Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco (Saturdays), Radio 2 in Concert (Sundays)

5-6am - Radio 2 in Concert (Saturdays), Tracks Of My Years (Sundays)

6am - Sounds of the 60s with Tony Blackburn (Saturdays), Good Morning Sunday ( 6-9am , Sundays)

8am - Dermot O’Leary (Saturdays)

9am - Love Songs with Michael Ball (Sundays)

10am-1pm - Romesh Ranganathan (Saturdays)

11am-1pm - Paddy McGuiness (Sundays)

1-3pm - Pick of the Pops Mark Goodier (Saturdays), Elaine Page on Sunday (Sundays)

3-6pm - Rylan on Saturday (Saturdays), Sounds of the 70s with Bob Harris ( 3-5pm , Sundays)

5-7pm - Rob Beckett (Sundays)

6-8pm - Liza Tarbuck (Saturdays)

7pm - Tony Blackburn Golden Hour (Sundays)

8-10pm - Sounds of the 80s with Gary Davies (Saturdays), The Paul Gambaccini Collection (Sundays)

10pm-midnight - Sounds of the 90s with Fearne Cotton (Saturdays), Radio 2 Unwinds with Angela Griffin (Sundays)

After Walker leaves on October 27, presenter Harris will take over Sounds of the 70s from November 3, while new host Shaun Keaveny will take over The Rock Show from November 1.