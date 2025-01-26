Radio Host Calls for Jan 6. Rioter to Receive ‘Medal of Freedom’

Maurício Alencar
·2 min read
Rick Green said a cop who used brass knuckles to punch a cop should receive a Medal of Honor.
Flashpoint via RawStory

A Christian TV host has called on President Donald Trump to handsomely reward a January 6th rioter who brutally attacked cops outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Christian radio host, Rick Green, urged the president to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ronald Colton McAbee, a former sheriff’s deputy in Tennessee who was wearing brass knuckles when he punched a cop administering aid to a colleague on January 6, 2021.

“I think Colton’s case is one of the worst travesties of injustice that’s ever happened in our nation,” Green, who is a former Texan representative, said to McAbee, who appeared as a guest on the Flashpoint program.

“But certainly, out of the J6 cases, a lot of travesties of injustice happened that day. But for him, it’s just off the charts.”

McAbee, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly six years in prison, became one of the around 1,500 Capitol rioters to be pardoned by President Donald Trump on Monday.

Speaking to McAbee, Green went on to demand that Trump offer the “patriot” the highest of honors.

“Colton, you’re a patriot. You’re a hero, and I think you deserve the Medal of Freedom. I think Donald Trump should bring you to the White House and put it on your neck himself and show to the American people who you are, and as tough as you are and as amazing as you are,” he said.

Seated next to McAbee was his wife Sarah, who has blamed the FBI for creating havoc on January 6th – not thousands of Trump supporters storming the Capitol and putting dozens of congresspeople at serious risk.

Green praised the “J6 advocate” for her defense of her husband over the last four years.

“Sarah has been amazing over the last four years the way that she’s gone out all over the country, championing not only Colton, but so many other people that received the injustice from the Department of Justice,” he continued. “I’m proud of both of you. I’m so glad to see you reunited outside the walls and and I hope that you’re you know, basically, your voices are amplified across our country to prevent this from ever, ever happening again.”

Several Republicans, including close allies of Trump, have blasted the president for his sweeping pardons.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has backed Trump, said on Sunday morning that it was a “mistake” to pardon the January 6th rioters, while also adding that he was keen to “rein in” the president’s powers.

Others have defended the president’s historic order, including Vice-President JD Vance who has claimed that the rioters were subjected to an unfair process in the courts.

