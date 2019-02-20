Radio Host Locked In An Escape Room For More Than 30 Hours

If you've ever had a bad day at work, spare a thought for Greg James

If you’ve ever had a bad day at work, spare a thought for Greg James.

The radio host spent more than 30 hours in an escape room this week as part of a stunt for the BBC Radio 1 “Breakfast Show.”

With more than 1 million potential combinations for the code and a set of cryptic clues, James’ ordeal made for great listening:

IT'S HAPPENING!



Watch the moment James finally cracked the code in the clip below:

YOU DID IT! @gregjames was blindfolded in the middle of his Radio 1 Breakfast Show before being taken to the #R1EscapeRoom and locked in until YOU helped him find the code.



