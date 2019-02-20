Radio Host Locked In An Escape Room For More Than 30 Hours

David Barden
If you've ever had a bad day at work, spare a thought for Greg James

The radio host spent more than 30 hours in an escape room this week as part of a stunt for the BBC Radio 1 “Breakfast Show.” 

With more than 1 million potential combinations for the code and a set of cryptic clues, James’ ordeal made for great listening: 

Watch the moment James finally cracked the code in the clip below:

