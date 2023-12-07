Radiothon raises $197,000 for Fort St. John hospital foundation

The 20th Annual Light A Moose Radiothon raised a total of $197,000 this year, inviting 200 donors to participate, including NorthRiver Midstream, Mustang Rentals and Petronas Canada, each contributing $20,000.

The funds generated will be used towards the acquisition of an new ultrasound machine for the Fort St. John Hospital’s imaging department, explains a social media post.

The equipment will expand the department's capacity, enabling it to accommodate an additional 1,820 to 2,600 patients annually.

“Our community stepped up once again to help us reach our goal because so many people saw the need for this piece of equipment,” said Kelly Amboe, Executive Director of the FSJ Hospital Foundation. “We are greatly appreciative to the community for being part of this as this benefits the whole community.”

Since its creation, over $1.2 million has been raised by the radiothon for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alaska Highway News