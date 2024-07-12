Rady Children's hospital nurses to strike
Rady's Children Hospital nurses are seeking a 30% raise and plans for a strike is underway if deal has not been reached.
The 46-year-old actor and his service dog were found deceased inside a vehicle on June 13.
Mental health professionals encourage people to watch out for warning signs of "functional freeze" in case something more serious develops.
Steven Bryan was found safe with his mother Deborah Bryan and her boyfriend Caleb Blevins, per police
TORONTO — Ontario will not budge on its plan to have ready-to-drink cocktails sold at convenience and grocery stores across the province, Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday on the issue that has become a sticking point in an ongoing strike by liquor store workers.
Trooper Shane Roper has been charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the May killing of Olivia Flores, per authorities
TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Two Australian nationals and their Filipina companion were killed in a hotel in a popular resort city south of the Philippine capital and police were trying to identify and track down the suspects, officials said Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old “miracle baby” survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
"I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," the teenager explained while attending the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 9
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…
An infectious disease specialist says products contaminated by listeria may not appear spoiled, but can cause a severe infection.
One of multiple live bullets found on the set of “Rust” by investigators of the 2021 fatal shooting was discovered in the bandolier of actor Jensen Ackles, according to crime scene technician Marissa Poppell.
MONTREAL — A small Quebec community has been locked in a drawn-out battle for the last two years with a local family that accuses it of being “the most racist city in the world.” Last month, a Quebec Superior Court judge ordered Yahia Meddah to take down signs featuring swastikas that he had hung on his property in the municipality of St-Barnabé-Sud, a community of roughly 1,000 people northeast of Montreal. The signs accused the municipality of racism and directed people to visit a website desc
Months after Maury-Ange Faith Martinez disappeared, police have charged Allen Kerr, Sean Deschauzer and Jasmine Craig in connection with her death
A manhunt is underway in Houston for the gunman who ambushed and killed an on-duty deputy overnight, authorities said. The incident began just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when Harris County deputies responded to an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars pizza shop, Harris County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mike Lee said at a news conference. "What happened is senseless," Lee said early Thursday.
LONDON (AP) — British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing three women, the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator, near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A man charged in the death of Dennis Day, an original cast member on Walt Disney's “Mickey Mouse Club” television program in the 1950s, has been sentenced to just over four years in prison after entering a modified guilty plea this week.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian warlord Salvatore Mancuso on Wednesday was released from prison in the South American country after repeatedly asking the courts to approve his freedom and promising to collaborate in the government’s rapprochement with illegal armed groups.
Prosecutors accused three members of a Clermont County family of abusing five adopted special needs children by withholding food, water and clothing in a "dungeon" basement.
After she was spotted with bruising to her face, Nicolas Cage’s son Weston has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother during a mental health crisis.
About 40% of new cancer cases among adults ages 30 and older in the United States — and nearly half of deaths — could be attributed to preventable risk factors, according to a new study from the American Cancer Society.