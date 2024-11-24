USAF confirms unidentified drones spotted over three US airbases in Britain
The incidents, which occurred between November 20 and 22, saw drones spotted over RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell.A number of unidentified drones have been spotted over three airbases in Britain, the United States Air Force (USAF) has confirmed.The USAF, which uses the bases, said it was unclear at this stage whether the drones were considered hostile.It also declined to comment on whether any defence mechanisms were used but said it retains “the right to protect” installations.