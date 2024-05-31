RAF jets bomb Houthi drone centres in Yemen being used to target ships in the Red Sea

RAF jets bombed Houthi sites in Yemen being used to attack ships in the Red Sea, say British military chiefs.

The Typhoon FGR4s struck buildings at three locations with Paveway IV guided bombs.

The Ministry of Defence in London said: “As ever, the utmost care was taken in planning the strikes to minimise any risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure.

“Conducting the strikes in the hours of darkness should also have mitigated yet further any such risks.”

The Typhoons were refuelled by RAF Voyager tanker aircraft.

The British and US forces have struck Houthi targets in Yemen in the fifth combined operation since January.

The attacks took place against the Iranian-backed group on Thursday as part of a response to Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The MoD said intelligence had confirmed two locations near Hudaydah as being involved with the anti-shipping attacks, with buildings identified as housing drone ground control facilities and providing storage for very long range drones.

Surface-to-air weapons used to impede coalition operations to safeguard shipping in the region were also believed to be on-site.

A set of Houthi facilities at Ghulayfiqah, further south on the Yemeni coast, were also identified as being involved in the command and control of the group’s anti-shipping campaign.

Two people were killed and 10 others injured in one of the strikes, according to the Houthis’ Al Masirah satellite news.

In a statement on Friday morning, Rishi Sunak said: "Last night the RAF successfully conducted a fifth set of strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen alongside the US.

"These strikes were conducted to further degrade the military capabilities of the Houthis and to prevent further attacks on international shipping.

"The strikes were taken in self-defence in the face of an ongoing threat that the Houthis pose."

Asked on the election campaign trail whether this new round of strikes risked escalation with Iran, who back the Houthis, the Prime Minister added: "We have always said that we will not hesitate to protect British interests abroad and at home.

"There is an ongoing threat that the Houthis pose, 197 attacks since November, all our intelligence indicates that previous sets of strikes have been successful in degrading military capabilities of the Houthis: targeting supply, command and control launch sites for missiles and there is also a risk in inaction that would damage the global economy and further risk our international security."

The Houthis in recent months have stepped up attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, demanding that Israel end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians.

The war began after Hamas-led terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 hostage.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, seized one vessel and sunk another since November, according to the US Maritime Administration.

Shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has declined because of the threat.