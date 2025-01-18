RAF site marks 100th hedgehog release into wild

Hedgehogs are classified as "vulnerable to extinction" in the UK [BBC]

A rescue charity has celebrated the release of more than 100 hedgehogs back into the wild at a Royal Air Force airbase in Cornwall.

RAF St Mawgan became an official release site for Prickles and Paws Rescue over four years ago and injured hedgehogs and hoglets from all over the county have been released at the site after they have recovered.

Hedgehogs are classified as "vulnerable to extinction" in the UK and when they recover must be safely released back into the wild, the charity said.

Co-founder Katy South said the RAF site had more than 20 nest boxes and several rewilded areas dedicated to hedgehog conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: "RAF St Mawgan is the perfect release site for hedgehogs, particularly hoglets, who end up at our rescue from unknown or unsafe locations.

"Every year we admit more and more hedgehogs, so local partnerships such as these are invaluable to us."

Prickles and Paws Rescue said it had released 1,428 hedgehogs overall into the wild in 2024 and five so far in 2025.

Sgt Paul Smith said RAF St Mawgan had everything a hedgehog would need [BBC]

The charity said the hedgehogs should be released close to where they were first found unless the area is deemed unsafe, then it contacts safe designated release sites such as RAF St Mawgan.

Sgt Paul Smith said the base was "committed to supporting a number of environmental initiatives".

He said: "We find ourselves in the fortunate position of being able to provide a safe and suitable habitat for these vulnerable creatures due to uniquely being a training establishment rather than an active flying unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our estate has everything a hedgehog needs and that is showing in a growing population with releases and many released animals choosing to stay on site after release."

Follow BBC Cornwall on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links