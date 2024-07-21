RAF pilots set for airborne virtual reality training as military warned it must modernise

Martin Evans
·2 min read
Hawk T2 aircraft
Hawk T2 aircraft

The RAF is considering using augmented reality technology to train the next generation of front-line fighter pilots amid warnings the UK’s military requires urgent modernisation.

Cutting edge software developed by a US company allows pilots to experience hostile combat situations while in the air rather than in simulators.

Images of virtual enemy aircraft are beamed into the airman’s visor and then various scenarios can be programmed to test their response.

It allows pilots to prepare for combat situations while in the cockpit and vastly improves the efficiency of training exercises.

BAE Systems is due to demonstrate the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality Systems (ATARS) on a Hawk TMk2 aircraft later in 2024.

If successful, AR technology could be rolled out more widely throughout the RAF and could help pilots develop the skills needed to stay one step ahead of adversaries.

RAF
The RAF will try out the new technology later in 2024

There have been warnings that the Armed Forces need to modernise to deal with the developing threat posed by Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a Strategic Defence Review that will fully assess the risks and capabilities of Britain’s military.

Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, the former defence secretary and secretary general of Nato who will lead the review, said: “We’re confronted by a deadly quartet of nations increasingly working together and we in this country, and the Nato alliance that met so successfully last week, have got to be able to confront that particular quartet as well as the other problems that are pervading the world at present.”

It is believed AR and artificial intelligence could play a key role in the military of the future, especially in training forces to be battle ready.

Air Commodore Rob Caine, director of flying training with No 22 Group, said: “Exploitation of novel technologies is an essential part of ensuring the RAF is able to sustain our combat edge and succeed on operations against a constantly evolving adversary.

“This latest development is a very exciting proposition and opportunity, and we are all looking forward to seeing the outcomes,” he added.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • I’m an Economist: Here Is What I Would Predict for Inflation If Kamala Harris Were To Replace Biden

    After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...

  • Call With Zelensky Revealed in Trump’s Flurry of Friday Night Posts

    In a series of social media posts the day after accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump characteristically boasted about the event’s “great reviews” and ratings, and reiterated his claims that he would somehow be able to secure the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at no cost, and end Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Big TV RATINGS last night for the Republican Convention, the best and most successful in history! Fox led the way. MSNBC was dead la

  • Super Hornet pilot who battled the Houthis became 1st US female aviator to score an air-to-air kill, Navy says

    The pilot was part of the "Fighting Swordsmen" squadron deployed to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea battle against the Houthi rebels.

  • Europe turns to conscription as threat of wider war with Russia grows

    Before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many, including Kyiv, were skeptical that a major war could return to Europe. More than two years on, another shift once unthinkable is underway on conscription.

  • Fact Check: Trump Didn't Tell People to 'Inject Bleach' for COVID-19. But Here's What He Did Say

    Trump's confusing remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were revived during the 2024 presidential campaign.

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • Secret Service Admits ‘Repeatedly’ Turning Down Extra Security for Trump

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.

  • ‘The View’: If Biden Gave Trump’s RNC Speech He’d Be Hospitalized

    The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim

  • Exclusive-US-Japan Patriot missile production plan hits Boeing component roadblock

    A U.S. plan to use Japanese factories to boost production of Patriot air defence missiles - used by Ukraine to defend against Russian attacks - is being delayed by a shortage of a critical component manufactured by Boeing, four sources said. Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) already makes about 30 PAC-3 missiles each year under licence from defence contractor Lockheed Martin and can increase that number to about 60, two Japanese government officials and two industry sources told Reuters.

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Ukraine's Air Force must ditch its Soviet-style approach to get the most out of F-16s

    The arrival of F-16 fighters will be a big boost for Ukraine, but its Air Force must drastically change its combat style to make the most of the jets.

  • Mark Zuckerberg calls Donald Trump a 'badass' after the former president threatened him with prison

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said seeing Donald Trump with his fist in the air after getting shot was "one of the most badass things I've ever seen."

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • Opinion: The Supreme Court is power hungry. There is one sure way to rein it in

    As supreme as the Supreme Court is, and despite what you learned in school, it doesn't have the last word.

  • If we learned one thing from the RNC, it's that the GOP is no longer conservative

    Today's Trump Republicans clearly don't support the conservative principles I grew up respecting. It's MAGA's party now.

  • Why Donald Trump Winning is Melania’s Worst Nightmare

    The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the rest of the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been press

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Rushed From Event Over Rooftop Sniper Scare

    King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec

  • Israeli soldier who refuses to serve in Gaza speaks out

    Yuval Green, a 26-year-old reservist who was called up to fight in southern Gaza, said he decided to leave the Israel Defense Forces when his unit was asked to set fire to a Palestinian house there. "They gave us an order to burn down a house, and I went to my commander and asked him, 'Why are we doing that?'" Green told ABC News last week. The IDF told ABC News that its "actions are based on military necessity and in accordance to international law" and there was "no IDF doctrine that aims at causing maximal damage to civilian infrastructure regardless of military necessity."