RAF pilots set for airborne virtual reality training as military warned it must modernise

The RAF is considering using augmented reality technology to train the next generation of front-line fighter pilots amid warnings the UK’s military requires urgent modernisation.

Cutting edge software developed by a US company allows pilots to experience hostile combat situations while in the air rather than in simulators.

Images of virtual enemy aircraft are beamed into the airman’s visor and then various scenarios can be programmed to test their response.

It allows pilots to prepare for combat situations while in the cockpit and vastly improves the efficiency of training exercises.

BAE Systems is due to demonstrate the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality Systems (ATARS) on a Hawk TMk2 aircraft later in 2024.

If successful, AR technology could be rolled out more widely throughout the RAF and could help pilots develop the skills needed to stay one step ahead of adversaries.

The RAF will try out the new technology later in 2024

There have been warnings that the Armed Forces need to modernise to deal with the developing threat posed by Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Sir Keir Starmer has announced a Strategic Defence Review that will fully assess the risks and capabilities of Britain’s military.

Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, the former defence secretary and secretary general of Nato who will lead the review, said: “We’re confronted by a deadly quartet of nations increasingly working together and we in this country, and the Nato alliance that met so successfully last week, have got to be able to confront that particular quartet as well as the other problems that are pervading the world at present.”

It is believed AR and artificial intelligence could play a key role in the military of the future, especially in training forces to be battle ready.

Air Commodore Rob Caine, director of flying training with No 22 Group, said: “Exploitation of novel technologies is an essential part of ensuring the RAF is able to sustain our combat edge and succeed on operations against a constantly evolving adversary.

“This latest development is a very exciting proposition and opportunity, and we are all looking forward to seeing the outcomes,” he added.