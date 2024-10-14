RAF should repatriate Alex Salmond, say friends

Alex Salmond, Scotland’s first SNP first minister, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia from a suspected heart attack - ACADEMY FOR CULTURAL DIPLOMACY/PA

The RAF should fly Alex Salmond’s body back to Scotland, David Davis has said.

The Tory MP, who co-hosted an Edinburgh Fringe show with Mr Salmond last year, has made the calls following the former first minister’s sudden death in North Macedonia on Saturday.

On Monday, Mr Davis said the UK Government was “listening” to the request.

He admitted there were practical issues to overcome but that he hoped that Mr Salmond’s body would soon be flown home.

Mr Salmond collapsed suddenly during lunch while attending a diplomacy conference at the age of 69. Police said on Sunday that he died of a suspected heart attack.

“They’ve listened, and I’ve also spoken to the Scottish office as well,” Mr Davis said on Monday, of his calls for the RAF to repatriate the body.

“They understand this is an ex-First Minister of Scotland. It has to be dealt with with both dignity and expedition, for the interests of his family, but also, frankly, for the interests of Scotland.

“So they’ve been listening, but I know there are practicalities. There aren’t just aircraft sitting on a runway waiting to take off, but they’re working on making it happen one way or another, whether it’s an RAF flight or a civil flight, to get the body back to Scotland as quickly, and as expeditiously as they can.”

Alex Salmond and David Davis, the Tory MP, pictured together during an LBC interview with Iain Dale in August last year - RICH DYSON/ALAMY

Mr Davis had been due to meet with Mr Salmond on Sunday evening to discuss the next steps in their campaign to clear his name over sexual misconduct allegations.

In 2020, Mr Salmond was cleared of a series of charges in a criminal trial and had a civil service probe into alleged misconduct quashed due to “apparent bias”.

He also had an ongoing civil case which he hoped would expose corruption within the Scottish Government in how they handled complaints against him.

In a statement, Mr Salmond’s family hinted strongly that they would pursue the case on his behalf.

They said he would have wanted them to “continue with his life’s work for independence, and for justice, and that is what we shall do”.

A book of condolence for Mr Salmond opened at the Scottish Parliament on Monday for visitors to leave messages, which will be sent to his family.

Meanwhile, Kenny MacAskill, who served in Salmond’s cabinet and defected with him to his new Alba party in 2021 - said the pro-independence outfit would continue despite their leader’s death.

“Of course, the party continues, we owe it to Alex, “ he said.

“It was never the Alex Salmond party, it was Alex Salmond’s inspiration and Alex Salmond’s driving force, but the party is made up of thousands more and, as I say, that legacy will continue.”

Mr MacAskill, now acting leader of Alba, also said he believed Mr Salmond’s family would carry on with his legal case which aimed to show “misfeasance” - the wrongful exercise of lawful authority - by civil servants.

He said: “My own position is that I will respect whatever the family decide, but I would certainly hope and I believe that they are likely to continue this because that court case will expose, I believe, malfeasance amongst individuals and institutions that really has to be brought out to allow history to properly remember Alex Salmond.”