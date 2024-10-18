RAF Typhoon fighters scrambled as Heathrow-bound flight latest target of bomb threats

Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to monitor the aircraft (PA Archive)

RAF fighters were scrambled to a flight to Heathrow after a bomb threat was sent to an airline on social media.

The Royal Air Force scrambled RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft on Thursday, with a “sonic boom” heard over Norfolk as the jets reached supersonic speeds.

A pilot on flight AIC129 from Mumbai reported a bomb threat as the plane approached Heathrow.

An Air India spokesperson told the Standard: “Air India flight AI129, from Mumbai to London, received a bomb threat on social media [on Thursday].

“The aircraft landed safely at Heathrow Airport and all passengers and crew have disembarked.

“Our top priority is the safety and security of our passengers and crew, and we thank local authorities for their support and assistance extended to the passengers during this unexpected disruption.”

Flight data shows the aircraft was diverted as it crossed the English Channel and was circling above the Norfolk Broads.

RAF QRA

Typhoon

ZK437 along with another one scrambled to intercept Air India 777 AIC129 VT-ALX due to a suspected bomb threat pic.twitter.com/GdYysx5bzT — Air & Sea Intel (@air_intel) October 17, 2024

The flight was forced into a holding pattern prior to landing at the London airport as it was intercepted by the jets.The Typhoons were soon stood down and the flight was “released to continue to its original destination under the direction of civilian air traffic control”, the Royal Air Force confirmed.

A Royal Air Force spokesperson said: “We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this afternoon, to investigate a civilian aircraft.

“Following an uneventful interception the aircraft was released to continue to its original destination under the direction of civilian air traffic control. This incident is now being handled under the control of civilian authorities.”

Norfolk Police reassured residents in East Anglia that a loud noise heard was from an aircraft rather than an explosion.

The force said: “Police can confirm a loud noise heard by residents in the county was a sonic boom caused by RAF aircraft this afternoon (17 October) and was not an explosion.”

Multiple fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by Indian air services this week.

India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Wednesday that the police had arrested “a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats” against three flights.

“All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” Naidu added.

An Air India plane from New Delhi to Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in Canada on Tuesday.

On the same day, Singapore scrambled fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane.