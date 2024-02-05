RAF Typhoon jets scrambled to escort plane landing at Manchester Airport after it 'loses contact'

RAF Typhoon jets were sent to escort a passenger plane to Manchester Airport (PA Wire)

RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to escort a plane landing at Manchester Airport after it lost contact mid-flight.

The Ministry of Defence said Typhoons from RAF Coningsby intercepted the jet which was travelling from Oslo to Manchester and communications were later restored.

Manchester Airport confirmed the Scandinavian Airlines SK 4609 flight landed safely at 12:48pm and the airline has said there was "never any danger to passengers".

The plane circled near Newcastle before safely landing at its destination, the Sun reports.

A Scandinavian Airlines spokeswoman said: "Flight SK4609 from Oslo to Manchester this afternoon underwent an escorted landing in response to a brief and temporary loss of communication.

"A standard procedure was initiated but there was never any danger to the flight or its passengers."

The spokeswoman added that the plane was preparing to take off again in the opposite direction to take separate passengers to Oslo.

An investigation has been launched and the matter was being handled by relevant authorities as per standard procedures, she explained.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that had lost communications.

"Subsequently, communications were re-established, the aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Manchester."

A Manchester Airport spokesperson added: “We understand that to have been a technical fault and comms has now been restored.

"The flight was destined for Manchester so passengers haven’t been displaced but we have put on extra staff to support any passengers that may need it."

Last year RAF jets safely escorted a plane to safety at Stansted Airport after it lost communication due to a malfunction.

At the time people reported hearing sonic booms across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

The plane had two people on board and was flying from Iceland to Nairobi via Southend when it lost contact and had to be escorted to Stansted Airport.