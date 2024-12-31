Rafael Nadal shares rare photos of adorable son

Tennis star Rafael Nadaldelighted fans on Monday when he shared a carousel of family snapshots featuring his rarely-seen son, Rafael Junior.

Sharing an insight into his Christmas plans, the sportsman opted to upload numerous pictures of his loved ones posing outside beside rolling hills and turquoise water.

Rafael's two-year-old tot could be seen sweetly posing in the snapshots with a red heart covering his face for privacy. In one snapshot, he looked adorable dressed in a silver bomber jacket, beige jogging bottoms and a pair of white trainers as he held hands with family members.

Another heart-melting picture showed the youngster posing between his famous father's legs, highlighting their inseparable bond.

"Tiempo para estar con la familia [red heart emoji] family time," Rafa noted in his caption.

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. "Such beautiful photos!!!" wrote one, while a second noted: "To spend time with family is PRICELESS!" and a third chimed in: "I love how you protect Jr. on social media, that's so responsible!"

Rafa Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello tied the knot in 2019 (Getty Images)

The 38-year-old tennis legend shares his mini-me son with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello. The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2019 in a romantic ceremony in Majorca after 14 years of dating. They welcomed their son three years later in October 2022.

Spanish publication Diario de Mallorca confirmed the news at the time, stating: "Both the mother and her baby, born at 37 weeks, are doing well. The birth took place in a private clinic on the island, where Mery had to remain under observation and complete rest in the last few weeks."

Maria Francisca Perello and Rafael Nadal pose on the red carpet at The Laureus World Sports Awards (Shutterstock)

While Rafa tends to keep his family away from the spotlight, he did open up about the prospect of becoming a father before the birth of his son. "If all goes well, I'm going to be a father," he previously told reporters.

"I'm not accustomed to discussing my private life. We live more calmly with a lower profile. I don't expect my life to change much because of it."

Rafael announced his retirement in October (Getty Images)

2024 has been a huge year for the tennis champ and his family, primarily owing to his retirement announcement following a majestic 23-year long career.

He made the big announcement back in October via a post shared to X in which he highlighted his tennis journey and the next chapter of his life. Amongst the snippets, the father-of-one also offered fans a candid glimpse inside his personal life, sharing a video of his wife Maria and their son.

Rafael Nadal was regarded as 'the King of Clay' (Getty Images)

In an emotional segment, the so-called 'King of Clay' told his fans: "In this life, everything has a beginning and an end. And I think it's the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined." Take a look in the video below...

He continued: "I feel super lucky for all the things I've been able to experience. I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my longtime colleagues, especially my great rivals."

Rafa finished by adding: "Everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying thanks to all and see you soon."