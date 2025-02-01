Raft Of Government Websites Go Dark Or Remove Key Information About Diversity In Trump Purge

Lil Kalish, Matt Shuham, Jonathan Cohn
·6 min read

The Trump administration on Friday appeared to take down data and information from a variety of government websites, with a focus on information related to gender diversity, sexual health and climate change. In some cases entire websites disappeared. Others remained online, but had critical information missing.

The changes to government websites, as well as the blockages in the flow of grant money the administration announced earlier this week, appeared part of a whole-of-government effort to erase mention of topics deemed incompatible with President Donald Trump’s executive orders seeking to marginalize transgender people and pushing back against material purportedly associated with “DEIA,” or diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, initiatives.

Among the many affected websites Friday: The U.S. Census Bureau’s homepage, which appeared to be experiencing intermittent outages. Compared to archived versions, the National Institutes of Health Office on Research and Women’s Health appeared significantly pared down, as was the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, which returned an error when accessed Friday evening. NPR noted the program is “the nation’s largest monitoring program on health-related behaviors among high schoolers.”

The Bureau of Prisons website now displays only male and female populations. It used to include data on the number of trans people in custody, according to an archived version.

ADVERTISEMENT

Numerous webpages for the CDC’s HIV prevention division, especially those about efforts to address health disparities among Black, Latino and transgender communities, were not online. By Friday, the main webpage for HIV, HIV data, details about “Ending the HIV Epidemic,” and information on PrEP, the preventive drug used to reduce the risk, were also not available. Other CDC sites about LGBTQ youth, including pages focused on risks of suicide among LGBTQ children, school safety, and health disparities were all still inaccessible as of Friday night.

Similarly, Target HIV, a website that provides technical assistance and training resources to agencies and medical facilities that receive federal funding from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program — which is run by HHS to provide treatment to low-income people living with HIV — was “under maintenance.”

The deletions are part of a wider ideological purge undertaken by the Trump administration and fulfill some of the policy promises outlined in Project 2025.

Over the last week Trump signed several executive orders barring federally funded hospitals and clinics from providing gender health care to trans people younger than 19; requiring the promotion of “patriotic education” while limiting any teaching of any material that includes “gender ideology,” broadly defined; and redefining “sex” to exclude transgender people from legal recognition. Already, Trump’s directives have halted coverage of gender-affirming for youth on federal insurance plans.

Government agencies did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment Friday, making it impossible to confirm whether any or all of these changes were intentional — and, if so, who ordered them and why, or when some of the information might come back online.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, an official at one federal agency told HuffPost changes to its website were “made in accordance with” recent executive orders from the Trump administration prohibiting DEI content and official recognition of — or references to — trans Americans.

Some of the efforts appeared connected to a Wednesday memo from the Office of Personnel Management, the federal government’s human resources hub and a key nexus for political activity by the Trump administration. Reuters reported Friday that aides of Elon Musk, Donald Trump’s “government efficiency” cheerleader, had locked career staff out of computer systems containing millions’ of federal employees personal data.

Among other things, the memo instructed departments to terminate any programs, contracts or grants that “promote or inculcate gender ideology,” and to stop any pending plans and take down outward-facing communications that did the same. The document demanded the actions be taken by Friday at 5 p.m. ET., and directed questions to the email address “defendingwomen@opm.gov.”

CNN reported on one unnamed senior health official who said staff were warned of severe consequences for violating the memo. The same official said websites were taken down in order to comply with the memo, and that “in the process, large swaths of data and science will be unavailable for an undetermined period.”

“Regardless of your comfort with the idea of trans people, you should be terrified that the government is purging truth and science to fit an ideology, because what’s next?” the official added, CNN reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, employees were told that any pronouns in email signatures “must be removed,” according to a memo obtained by HuffPost.

Outside contractors working with one agency were told to terminate any government contracts that “promote or inculcate gender ideology” and included a list of words including “gender, transgender, inclusivity, nonbinary” and “they/them” pronouns, according to a separate email obtained by HuffPost.

The decision to take down the website for the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System — which measures things like tobacco use and sexual behavior — was made in order to comply with Trump’s “Defending Women” executive order, an unnamed person familiar with the matter told NPR.

The impact of the memo already appears to have stretched beyond Washington. A Kentucky-based health department that relies on millions of dollars in federal grants to fund their health equity programs received a letter this week to terminate all “diversity, equity, and inclusion” programs, according to material obtained by HuffPost.

The crackdown also extended to government-funded research: Science reported Thursday that the National Science Foundation had frozen previously-promised funding to an unknown number of its thousands of grant recipients, searching for research work deemed in violation of Trump’s new rules against “woke gender ideology,” diversity efforts and similar edicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

NSF officials hadn’t provided any indication of how long the review would take, leaving investigators “wondering how to meet payrolls and buy and maintain essential equipment and supplies,” according to the report.

Among the projects threatened by the funding freeze were projects as apolitical as an earthquake monitoring system, the publication reported separately.

The outages appeared to potentially extend to several of Trump’s political priorities: At the USDA, for example, an internal email ordered employees to delete landing pages related to climate change, Politico reported Friday. While some pages remained active, others, like the department’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities page, “appeared mothballed,” the website reported.

Asked about talk that government websites would be shut down Friday evening to “scrub them of DEI content,” Trump didn’t confirm the reports directly, but said it “doesn’t sound like a bad idea to me.

“DEI would have ruined our country, and now it’s dead, I think it’s dead. So if they want to scrub the websites, that’s okay with me.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Trump says tariffs on Canada and Mexico coming Saturday, and he's deciding whether to tax their oil

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said his 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico are coming on Saturday, but he’s still considering whether to include oil from those countries as part of his import taxes.

  • Trump’s tariffs could soon raise price of gas, groceries

    President Donald Trump has promised to slap 25% tariffs on all goods from Canada and Mexico if the countries do not meet his demands.

  • President Trump points at diversity initiatives as possible cause of plane crash

    He also questioned a pilot and an air traffic controller after a plane and a helicopter collided in Washington, killing 67 people.

  • Air Traffic Controller Asked Blackhawk Helicopter If It Had American Airlines Jet 'in Sight' 30 Seconds Before Crash

    Less than 30 seconds before an American Airlines regional passenger plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, an air traffic controller reportedly tried to communicate with the helicopter pilot via radio call.

  • ‘Go Find Another Sucker Nation’: Trump Fires Off Fresh Threat to Ten More Countries

    President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday night to threaten 10 more countries with tariffs if they replace the U.S. dollar as their reserve currency. “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. D

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • Trump Fuels Crazy D.C. Plane Crash Theories With Insult to Army Pilots

    President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t hold back any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • 'Complete Chaos': Fox News Host Scorches Trump White House In Blistering Takedown

    Jessica Tarlov knocked Jesse Watters over his sarcastic remark on federal workers that have been offered buyouts by the president's administration.

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • Federal employees told to remove pronouns from email signatures by end of day

    Employees at multiple federal agencies were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News that cited two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office seeking to curb diversity and equity programs in the federal government. "Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday," according to one such message sent Friday morning to CDC staff.