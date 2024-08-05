From Raging Bull to Oppenheimer: The 40 greatest biopics of all time, ranked

The biopic is a peculiar beast: the closer you look at the genre, the less it seems like a genre at all. Of course there’s an instantly recognisable formula to many of them – the Oscar-friendly hybrid of melodrama and history lesson which came to dominate middlebrow filmmaking in the 2000s and 2010s.

But what’s striking about this template is how little the best examples of the form have to do with it. Take The Theory of Everything, the 2014 Stephen Hawking film starring Eddie Redmayne, and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. While each tells the story of a great 20th century scientific thinker, only the former, with its heavily spotlit central performance, Wikipedian structure and inoffensively pretty aesthetic belongs in the same drawer as Trumbo, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Imitation Game and Invictus.

Nolan’s film, meanwhile, would splinter any drawer you tried to cram it in: part of what makes Oppenheimer so exhilarating is the extent to which everything it does feels indivisible from everything it’s about.

Hence the extremely varied list of films below. Truly great biopics can be made in any style going, from musical to western; they can slavishly cleave to the facts or capture their subject more impressionistically, with all the slants and ambiguities that film allows.

To select the best 40, I set just three ground rules. One: the films should be thought of first and foremost as accounts of an actual person’s life and work, so no veiled portrayals like The Master, or alternate histories like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Two: their chief focus should be one or two specific individuals, rather than broader historical moments (sorry, The Zone of Interest). And three: they should be dramatised, if only because factoring in documentaries would render the task impossible.

I then immediately broke all of these repeatedly, though have chosen to see this as being testament to how hard the form is to pin down when at its best. So here are my 40 favourite films this probably-not-really-a-genre has to offer, spanning almost a century from a silent-era classic to, most recently, Nolan’s multi-Academy-Award-winning hit.

40. Rocketman (2019)

Dexter Fletcher’s irrepressible jukebox musical follows Elton John from childhood to pop immortality, pulling no punches as it mines every hit for maximum biographical import. And Taron Egerton’s lead performance as the former Reginald Dwight might be the best modern example of the ‘immersive’ lead turn: while he looks and sounds the part, it’s Elton’s spirit that’s truly unmistakeable. Read our Rocketman review

39. The Elephant Man (1980)

Perhaps unfairly, compassion isn’t a word that’s usually associated with the films of David Lynch. But the Mulholland Drive auteur reflects with unusual directness on our need for dignity and capacity for empathy in this murkily atmospheric recounting of the unhappy plight of the disfigured Victorian John (or in real life, Joseph) Merrick. The extraordinary central turn from John Hurt was among his best ever work, despite the prosthetics that rendered him personally unrecognisable: per Lynch’s aim all along, though, his humanity shines through. Read our The Elephant Man review

The Elephant Man (1980) - Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

38. Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

If the music-star biopic has become one of the form’s most cliché-ridden subtypes, it’s probably because so many took their cue from Michael Apted’s superb retelling of the rise of country singer Loretta Lynn, which more or less perfected the now conventional approach straight off. With its spellbindingly wide-ranging lead performance from Sissy Spacek – who also sings all the numbers herself – it’s an absorbingly low-key rags-to-riches drama with dirt under its fingernails, and a turbulent love story between the brilliant but vulnerable Lynn and her husband Doolittle (Tommy Lee Jones) at its core.

Coal Miner's Daughter (1980) - PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

37. Chariots of Fire (1981)

It may be pretty unfashionable now, but Hugh Hudson’s account of the friendship between two British runners at the 1924 Olympics, the Scottish evangelical Christian Eric Liddell and the Cambridge-educated Jew Harold Abrahams, is shot through with a courage and sincerity that’s been too rarely seen in cinema since its release. It’s a beautiful film about the value of faith and, perhaps even more so, the power of history – both the making of it and the living up to it. And of course the immortal Vangelis soundtrack lends its otherwise grounded drama a cosmic edge. Read our Chariots of Fire review

Ben Cross and Ian Charleson in Chariots of Fire (1981) - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

36. Silkwood (1983)

Who killed Karen Silkwood? That was the title of the nonfiction book about the life and mysterious death, in 1974, of the Oklahoman nuclear whistleblower – and the question left hanging at the end of Mike Nichols’s tense dramatisation of that work, which furnished Meryl Streep with the first of her now vast catalogue of true-life roles. Streep vanishes into this rich and gently eccentric everywoman role, written for her by Nora Ephron and Alice Arlen, and almost certainly would have won the Best Actress Oscar, if she hadn’t just swiped it the year before for Sophie’s Choice.

Meryl Streep in Silkwood (1983) - Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

35. Jackie (2016)

Pablo Larraín’s shattered-glass portrait of Jacqueline Kennedy gives us a never-better Natalie Portman as the former First Lady – who suddenly finds herself as the postwar American dream’s final hold-out, grappling with a strange and troubling new order in the wake of her husband’s death. Read our Jackie review

34. An Angel at My Table (1990)

New Zealand’s Jane Campion made a second impressive foray into biographical terrain in 2009 with her gauzily beautiful Bright Star, about the romance between the poets John Keats and Fanny Brawne. But her first, nearly two decades earlier, was the film that brought her to international attention: an often bleak, always skeweringly beautiful portrait of her countrywoman, the author Janet Frame, crowned by a barnstorming performance from Kerry Fox. It’s a wise and sympathetic film about the toll life can take on a great creative mind – conjured from one which, back then, was just getting started.

An Angel at My Table (1990) - AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

33. Van Gogh (1991)

The Wikipedia-tab approach to the biopic was resoundingly rejected avant la lettre by France’s Maurice Pialat in this chronicle of the Dutch master’s final 67 days, under the care of his patron Dr Gachet in Auvers-sur-Oise. With the title role played by Jacques Dutronc, it’s less a film about an artist’s life than his approach to death: the largely apocryphal events include a frolic at a Parisian brothel and an extramarital romance with Gachet’s comely daughter. Viewers hoping in vain for greatest-hit glimpses of Sunflowers, Starry Night and so on should be more than compensated by Pialat’s own gorgeously painterly compositions.

Jacques Dutronc in Van Gogh (1991) - United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

32. Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould (1993)

Was this the moment the biopic finally wobbled off the mantelpiece and broke? After the 1980s yielded so many stridently definitive-feeling movies about Great Lives, François Girard dropped into his audience’s lap a shoebox full of shards – interviews, reenactments, even animation – that suggested a life’s greatness might partly rest on its inability to be so neatly framed. Playing the great pianist himself is Colm Feore, whom we never actually see touch his instrument’s keys.

31. Erin Brockovich (2000)

From Che Guevara to Liberace, the ever-busy Steven Soderbergh has been repeatedly and fruitfully inspired by remarkable real lives. But foremost among them is this crowd-delighting underdog legal drama, which gave Julia Roberts one of her greatest ever roles: a vehicle for her matchless movie-star glamour which was prepared to veer thrillingly off-road.

Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich (2000) - Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

30. The Puppetmaster (1993)

Taiwan’s Hou Hsiao-hsien crafted this tale of the venerable glove puppeteer Li Tien-lu on the knife-edge of documentary and drama, intermixing showcases of the 84-year-old’s performances with his first-person reflections on the past and reenacted scenes from his turbulent early life. With supreme delicacy, Taiwan’s own troubled past emerges as a parallel plot line, as occupation and war shapes this unassuming master’s art.

29. Benediction (2021)

Terence Davies’s career ended with a magnificent diptych of poets’ lives: 2015’s A Quiet Passion, about Emily Dickinson, and this heartbroken chronicle of Siegfried Sassoon’s post-WWII driftings, starring a superb Jack Lowden, in which old wars – global, emotional and spiritual – take their toll. Read our Benediction review

28. Zola (2020)

David Fincher – coming soon – may have set the stage, but no film has yet pinned down the lunacy of social media more astutely than Janicza Bravo’s dramatisation of a viral 2015 Twitter thread, in which Aziah King, a 19-year-old waitress and part-time stripper, breathlessly recalled a chaotic Florida road trip. Read our Zola review

Taylour Paige stars as Zola - Courtesy of A24 Films

27. Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (1985)

Both pen and sword prove equally mighty in Paul Schrader’s delirious recounting of the life and work of the Japanese author Yukio Mishima, which mixes expressionistic excerpts from three of his novels with soberer episodes from his younger years and the day of his death. It’s an obsessive film about obsession, framing its subject as the sort of ideologically fixated warrior-monk figure that Schrader has been drawn to time and again – in his scripts for Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, and almost everything else he’d go on to direct.

Japanese author Yukio Mishima, c. 1969 - Bernard Krishner/Pix/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

26. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

Drawn from the original court transcripts, but strikingly shorn of historical context and even plot, Carl Theodor Dreyer’s dramatisation of the trial of the 15th century French martyr stands today as perhaps the definitive example of silent cinema as art. Unfolding almost entirely in close-up, the film lingers especially on lead actress Renée Falconetti, whose transporting facial flickers of agony and ecstasy is more or less the power of the movies distilled. The film has a justifiably daunting academic reputation, but seen in a cinema it remains a primally moving experience. Read our The Passion of Joan of Arc review

Renée Falconetti in The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) - Historical Picture Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

25. Fitzcarraldo (1982)

The lives of holy fools make up a sizeable chunk of Werner Herzog’s filmography, but the Bavarian maverick perhaps found the ultimate example in Carlos Fitzcarrald, a Peruvian rubber baron who once had his steamship hauled over a mountain range as a short-cut of sorts to rich new terrain. Altering Fitzcarrald’s nationality to Irish, Herzog eventually cast (after a few false starts) his regular collaborator Klaus Kinski: the four-year shoot in the Amazon was pure hell, but the results stand as the mad pinnacle of the pair’s collective endeavours. Perhaps the film only feels complete as a work once you add in Les Blank’s accompanying documentary, Burden of Dreams, which positions Herzog as a mirror Fitzcarrald, manically pursuing (in the German director’s own words) a conquest of the useless.

Werner Herzog's Fitzcarraldo (1982) - TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

24. Funny Girl (1968)

Is Barbra Streisand’s first film – William Wyler’s belted-to-the-rafters adaptation of a Broadway musical in which she’d recently starred – about the life and career of the early 20th century actress and comedian Fanny Brice? Or is it actually just about Barbra Streisand? It’s a sort of trick mirror biopic, whose supposed subject both buttresses and comes refracted through the nascent Streisand screen persona, which springs onto the screen here virtually fully formed. It’s a proper, old-fashioned tour de force in which Streisand’s enormous talents feel about as impossible to resist as an oncoming oil tanker, rendering all possible objections futile: Don’t Rain on My Parade is about right. Read our Funny Girl review

Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl (1968) - Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo

23. Vengeance is Mine (1979)

In 1963, the fraudster Akira Nishiguchi embarked on a killing spree that gripped Japan, as he evaded capture for more than two months. Shōhei Imamura’s transfixingly nasty adaptation of Nishiguchi’s life story unfolds like an investigation, starting with the arrest, then tracking back through the murders themselves to his childhood and early adult life, and finally to their unhappy aftermath. The killings are nihilistically pointless – random yet precise – with the great Ken Ogata (also the star of Mishima, just above) horribly plausible as the everyday nobody who carries them out with icy detachment.

22. Star 80 (1983)

Bob Fosse’s final film, about the murder of Playboy model Dorothy Stratten by her husband Paul Snider, dismayed many critics on its release. No wonder: it’s a deeply creepy, prurient and discomfiting watch, but only because Fosse so successfully harnesses and weaponises the male desire on which Stratten’s career, and ultimately also demise, were fed. Mariel Hemingway is superb in the title role, but Eric Roberts gives the performance of his career as Snider, laying bare the part self-loathing, part self-gratifying pimp mentality that lies at the heart of the exploitation dynamic.

Bob Fosse's Star 80 (1983) - Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

21. Caravaggio (1986)

There’s no such thing as easy Derek Jarman, but his mid-career portrait of the Baroque Italian painter serves as a ravishing summation of his favourite subjects: gay desire and identity, and their non-negotiable intersection with the creative process. With Dexter Fletcher and Nigel Terry as the wanton artist himself, and Sean Bean and Tilda Swinton as his principle lovers and muses, it’s a woozily beautiful watch, in which dreamy late Renaissance tableaux are playfully peppered with idiosyncrasies – a motorbike here, a solar-powered calculator there – that cock a snook at the sort of filmic literal-mindedness to which Jarman’s career was a rousing rebuke.

Caravaggio (1986) - TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

20. Schindler’s List (1993)

The Holocaust film is a peculiar sub-genre of its own, with rules, foibles and flaws that were recently laid bare by Jonathan Glazer’s fearlessly convention-defying The Zone of Interest. But the form was perhaps perfected by Steven Spielberg in this monumental work, which cast Liam Neeson as the German industrialist who at astonishing personal risk saved the lives of more than a thousand Jews during the Holocaust.

Schindler's List (1993) - AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

19. Queen Christina (1933)

Greta Garbo found one of her career-defining roles in this radiant pre-Code period piece about the 17th century Swedish monarch, who engages in an affair with John Gilbert’s dusky Spanish envoy during a clandestine cross-dressing excursion from the palace. Director Rouben Mamoulian foregrounds the sensuality and poise of Garbo’s performance: there’s an incredible scene in which she “memorises” the room in which she and Gilbert make love, stroking and nuzzling its surfaces in order to better remember the encounter later on. It’s a wonderfully unabashed wave of early Hollywood horniness, made just before the strictures of the Hayes Code bit.

Greta Garbo in Queen Christina (1933) - Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

18. The Insider (1999)

After blowing the whistle on Big Tobacco corruption, Jeffrey Wigand’s life turned into a real-world paranoid thriller – so who better to bring it to the screen than Michael Mann? The Heat director’s steely command of the push-pull between action and tension, and note-perfect use of Russell Crowe and Al Pacino as Wigand and the TV news producer who draws out his secrets, makes this a model hunted-man film for the corporate age.

Al Pacino in The Insider (1999) - Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

17. The Irishman (2019)

Martin Scorsese (whom we’ll be hearing about again shortly) commenced the late-late period of his career with this magisterial crime epic about mafia hitman Frank Sheeran, which recasts 20th century American politics and capitalism as the ultimate criminal enterprise. Bringing together Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino for the first time only enhanced the sense of the inexorable turning of hefty historical wheels. Read our The Irishman review

16. Bugsy (1991)

At the same time that Scorsese was reinventing the true-life crime film – again, more of him below – Warren Beatty and director Barry Levinson mounted this glittering throwback about Ben ‘Bugsy’ Siegel, the American mobster who essentially conceived of Las Vegas as we know it. Dripping with glamour and romance (Beatty’s future wife Annette Bening co-stars as his moll Virginia Hill), the film positions Siegel as a classic starry-eyed American dreamer, and his garish, seductive vision a shining monument to a now sadly long-lost type.

Elliott Gould and Warren Beatty in Bugsy (1991) - United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

15. Edvard Munch (1974)

The austere pseudo-documentary style of Peter Watkins’s three-hour film about the Norwegian expressionist painter has a time-capsule quality: it’s if the British director had spent a decade wandering around with Munch himself, soaking up the surrounding details of his life and times in order to better pry open his subject. But it’s in his arrangement of this supposed ‘raw material’ – in non-linear whirls and eddies that circle recurring moments and motifs – that a full, cumulatively shattering sense of his subject’s genius emerges.

Edvard Munch (1974) - Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo

14. The Social Network (2010)

In which David Fincher pinpoints the precise moment the 21st century online rot set in. On its release, this snaking account of the founding of Facebook was frequently described as a modern-day Citizen Kane – an excitable comparison then, but one which has aged troublingly well. Unforgettably played by Jesse Eisenberg, the site’s supremo Mark Zuckerberg is a storm of vindictive, grievance-mongering egotism, setting the tone for the media era ahead. Read our The Social Network review

Justin Timberlake, left, and Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network (2010) - Merrick Morton

13. Mr Turner (2014)

Mike Leigh’s 1999 film Topsy-Turvy, about Gilbert and Sullivan’s writing of The Mikado, was instantly acclaimed as among his very finest work. But he went on to top it with this later character study of the great Romantic painter, starring a made-for-the-role Timothy Spall, which evoked an even richer sense of time and place while capturing the weird, spluttery flow of English Victorian artistic genius. Read our Mr Turner review

12. My Darling Clementine (1946)

A great many films have been made about Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and the notorious 1881 gunfight at the OK Corral, but John Ford’s rivetingly beautiful and melancholic take on the circumstances that led to this legendary shoot-out remains the first and last word. Ford’s meticulous compositions have the enveloping, shadowy romance of Rembrandt canvases – you’d swear you were actually standing in that saloon, gazing helplessly at Linda Darnell while the spilled beer pulls at the soles of your boots – while the rich, fraternal chemistry between Henry Fonda’s Earp and Victor Mature’s Holliday is utterly addictive.

Linda Darnell and Victor Mature in My Darling Clementine (1946) - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

11. Marie Antoinette (2006)

Sofia Coppola serves up the last days of Versailles as a silver platter of iced buns, brilliantly blurring the lines between period pageant and pop-art blowout. This caused a storm at its 2006 Cannes premiere, not least for the pair of Converse trainers included in the young Queen’s shoe collection, but Coppola and her then 22-year-old lead Kirsten Dunst are in teenage nose-thumbing mode here, giving the grandeur of the plot an itchy modern resonance. Read our Marie Antoinette review

Kirsten Dunst as Marie Antoinette (2006) - Leigh Johnson

10. Amadeus (1984)

Or perhaps that should be Salieri. Peter Shaffer’s masterstroke, in this screen adaptation of his 1979 stage play, was to centre the action on his title character’s less gifted contemporary – making it both a gripping portrayal of artistic rivalry and a portrait of genius at a maddening remove. Directing F Murray Abraham and Tom Hulce as Salieri and Mozart, the frustrated journeyman and the wayward young prodigy, Miloš Forman revels in the comic mash-up of grandeur and pettiness that characterised the pair’s bitter (and entirely fictional) feud.

Tom Hulce as Mozart in Amadeus (1984) - Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

9. Malcolm X (1992)

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee hit the heights of their respective powers with this sweeping whole-life civil rights epic. A notoriously troubled production (work on the script began in 1968), the immense scale Lee insisted on for his near-three-and-a-half hour opus turned out to be its secret weapon. There was room for blazing audacity, but also the nuanced humanity of Washington’s fully inhabited performance, and the result arguably brought about a shift in public thinking about its then highly controversial subject.

Denzel Washington in Malcolm X (1992) - Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo

8. I’m Not There (2007)

For a subject as elusive and multi-faceted as Bob Dylan, Todd Haynes found the ideal approach: multiple Dylans played by half a dozen actors in a kaleidoscopic series of vignettes suggested by his life and work. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, Ben Whishaw, Marcus Carl Franklin – you wouldn’t necessarily cast a single one of them to definitively play the singer-songwriter, but through this lattice of evasions, Haynes dazzlingly triangulates a higher truth.

Heath Ledger as one of six Bob Dylans in I'm Not There (2007) - AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

7. Ed Wood (1994)

Tim Burton’s affectionate, excitable tribute to the king of the 1950s Z-grade B-movie is exactly the upside-down achievement it should be: a terrific film about the man responsible for some of the worst ever made. Easily the strongest of Burton’s eight collaborations with Johnny Depp, it captures vintage Hollywood in all its glamour and shabbiness, and makes a strong case for noble failure as the ultimate outsider art.

Johnny Depp in Ed Wood (1994)

6. Oppenheimer (2023)

What its titular physicist, played by an ideally cast Cillian Murphy, did to the atom, Nolan’s film does to the biopic itself: it thrillingly smashes the form wide open, sending pure cinematic energy arcing back and forth through history and reframing the detonation of the A-bomb as the definitive postmodern act. For such a recent release, this is admittedly placed perilously high on the list, but while its ranking might settle with time, it feels (to me, anyway) like one for the ages. Read our Oppenheimer review

5. The Wind Rises (2013)

The Japanese aeronautical engineer Jiro Horikoshi was the unlikely subject of this late Studio Ghibli historical epic, which wove its subject’s wartime travails into the plot of an unrelated prewar novel by Tatsuo Hori. This was Hayao Miyazaki’s Powell and Pressburger film: a state-of-the-nation masterpiece with thrillingly personal stakes. Read our The Wind Rises review

The Wind Rises (2013)

4. Raging Bull (1980)

Guilt and redemption are the cornerstones of so many of Martin Scorsese’s films – and in this blistering monochrome drama, which tells of the rise and fall of one-time middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta, the two are to be found hand in padded glove. Robert De Niro, on mesmerising career-best form, shows us LaMotta as a fallen man whose punishment in the ring is the cost of his own conduct outside it. Both sinner and saviour, he’s fighting demons of the internal variety; his own body the battleground, his own blood the sacrament. Read our Raging Bull review

Robert De Niro in Raging Bull (1980) - Photos 12 / Alamy

3. Andrei Rublev (1966)

There are visionary filmmakers and then there is Andrei Tarkovsky, whose mostly made-up account of the life of the 15th century icon painter is conceived on a scale so thunderous it would make even God gulp. This is medieval Russia as a promenade epic; our hero stumbling through a battle and corruption-scarred landscape as the Tatar invasions rage.

Andrei Rublev (1966) - ScreenProd / Photononstop / Alamy Stock Photo

2. Goodfellas (1990)

We can now only think of gangster movies as having been made before or after Goodfellas, but Martin Scorsese’s live-wire masterpiece touches together the now and the then with a thousand-volt frizz. On one hand, there’s the seemingly liveable fantasy that entices Ray Liotta’s Henry Hill into a life of organised crime: on the other, the increasingly jittery present in which that life must chaotically unfold. Adapted from Nicholas Pileggi’s Wiseguy, a 1985 book about Hill’s hair-raising transition from Mafia associate to FBI informant, it finds one of our greatest filmmakers working at a level few others have ever equalled – and, better still, making it look like a breeze.

Ray Liotta in Goodfellas (1990) - Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

1. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

It might be the most famous cut in all of cinema: a match snuffed out by a single puff from Peter O’Toole’s parted lips becomes the sun heaving itself above the desert horizon. This flourish from editor Anne V Coates in David Lean’s head, heart and soul-spinning epic about the life of TE Lawrence has been (rightly) praised to death, but it’s still the best summation of the film’s unassailable greatness. Intimacy meets immensity in a single breath: that’s life itself on film, and no-one has surpassed it.

Omar Sharif and Peter O'Toole in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) - FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo

This piece, first published in March 2024, is constantly updated