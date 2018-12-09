Raheem Sterling Takes Aim At Daily Mail In Response To Being Racially Abused During Match

Raheem Sterling has blamed media coverage of young black footballers for fuelling racism in the UK, a day after he was verbally abused during a Premier League match.

Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a supporter appeared to abuse the Manchester City forward as they faced Chelsea.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident.

Responding on Instagram on Sunday morning, Sterling suggested media coverage of black footballers “puts them in a bad light” which “fuels racism and aggressive behaviour”.

His post included two online Daily Mail articles reporting on footballers buying multi-million pound homes for their mothers, both with starkly different headlines.

One from January is about Tosin Adarabioyo, a black Manchester City player. The headline reads: