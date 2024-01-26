Rahul scores 55 not out and India is 222-3 at lunch to trail England by 24 runs in 1st test

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Batting at No. 4 for the first time in his career, Lokesh Rahul scored 55 not out Friday to help India reach 222-3 at lunch on Day Two of the first cricket test against England.

Rahul hit six fours and faced 78 balls, putting on 63 runs for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer. Iyer was unbeaten on 34 runs as the pair rescued India after it lost two early wickets in the morning session and was down to 159-3.

India still trails England by 24 runs. The visitors scored 246 runs in the first innings.

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 76 helped India to dominate England on day one Thursday of the first of five tests.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket