Are Raiders that bad? Are Dolphins that good? They meet next

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) pursues Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) before completing the sack during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati. Atkins has looked super, getting three sacks and plenty of pressures. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

There have been some classic games between the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins. While Sunday's meeting doesn't carry the weight of a playoff contest between two powers, it certainly brings plenty of intrigue.

Such as: Are the Dolphins (2-0) real good, and are the Raiders (0-2) pretty bad?

The answers will come over the next few weeks, but this could be a strong indicator of where each team is headed in 2018.

Miami has been winning the field position battle, is tied for the NFL lead with five interceptions — the Dolphins had nine all last year — and has allowed only seven points in four red-zone possessions by opponents. Healthy QB Ryan Tannehill is 9-1 in his past 10 starts; he missed the 2017 season with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are allowing 5.7 yards per rush, worst in the league. They are tied for last with only one takeaway and have all of two sacks. Did someone say they miss Khalil Mack?

Yet the key could be when Oakland has the ball and whether it can generate anything against a defense that plays most everybody who suits up.

"The addition of (DE Robert) Quinn is huge," says Raiders coach Jon Gruden, whose return to the sideline had Raiders fans all giddy before the Mack trade and the two defeats.

"He has given them supreme effort opposite Cameron Wake. And they have a very good unit inside that can generate pressure as well. It's a combination of new players, new energy and the scheme. It's fun to watch them."

Maybe not for Derek Carr, the quarterback who has to face them.

The weekend began Thursday night with Cleveland's first win in 635 days, a 21-17 home victory over the New York Jets.

The No. 1 overall pick Bake Mayfield replaced injured starter Tyrod Taylor and sparked the Browns (1-1-1) , who got two 1-yard touchdown runs from Carlos Hyde in their their first win since Dec. 24, 2016. And so ends Cleveland's 19-game winless streak, the NFL's second-longest since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The Jets are 1-2.

Indianapolis (1-1) at Philadelphia (1-1)

One of several games with tasty matchups.

The Super Bowl champions get back Carson Wentz, whose major knee injury last December led to Nick Foles taking over at quarterback — and winning the title. Wentz is healthy, which means he'll play.

"It's been a long time coming," Wentz says. "It's been quite the grind of an offseason. There's a lot of excitement, a lot of built-up almost anxiety over when it was going to be."

It will be against the offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, who had a big role in Wentz's quick development. Reich now coaches the Colts, who have their own star QB back from injury, Andrew Luck.

Luck has thrown a TD pass in 25 consecutive games, the league's longest active streak.

The Colts are one win from 300 since moving to Indianapolis in 1984.

New England (1-1) at Detroit (0-2)

Matt Patricia spent 14 seasons working for Bill Belichick in New England. Rarely did he deal with what has gone on the past two weeks with the Lions. They have looked inept at times, Matthew Stafford has little protection and has thrown a league-high five picks. Detroit is 30th in rushing defense, which must make defensive guru Patricia cringe.

Belichick is 14-8 against former assistants. New England is 45-6 after losing a game since 2003 and didn't lose two straight in 2016 or 2017. It fell at Jacksonville last Sunday.

Denver (2-0) at Baltimore (1-1)

One more spicy matchup, on the defensive side.

Led by Von Miller , the Broncos seem to have rekindled the Orange Crush. He leads the NFL with four sacks, a rate that would give him a record 32. Don't bet against him.

Denver has allowed only five third-down conversions in 22 tries, the best rate (22.7 percent) in the NFL.

The Ravens rank second on D, no surprise there. But they'll likely be missing three-time Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley (knee).

New Orleans (1-1) at Atlanta (1-1)

In perhaps the toughest division, both of these 2017 playoff teams have been way too inconsistent so far.

The Saints opened with two home games, losing to Tampa Bay and getting lucky to beat Cleveland. The defense was awful in the opener, the offense struggled last week.

Still, they have Drew Brees, looking for his fourth straight road game with a passer rating over 100. WR Michael Thomas has 28 catches, an NFL record for the first two games of a season.

