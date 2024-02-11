Rail work to cause train disruption at Reading and Gatwick

Passengers are advised to check their route before they travel and allow plenty of time for their journey

The railway line between Reading and Gatwick Airport will be closed until 18 February for improvement works.

Network Rail is carrying out signal upgrades and level crossing works in the Wokingham area.

Replacement buses will run between Reading and Gatwick Airport and Reading and Bracknell for the next week, the rail firm said.



Network Rail added that only a limited number of replacement buses could operate.

From Monday, travellers with valid tickets between Reading, Guildford and Gatwick Airport can use them to travel on trains via Basingstoke, Woking and Clapham Junction.

Network Rail said passengers who usually travel from Farnborough North or North Camp could access these services from Farnborough main and Ash Vale stations, respectively.

Andrew Gallaugher, assistant station manager at Reading, thanked passengers in advance for their patience.

Half-term closures

The improvement works are part of Network Rail's £116m Feltham and Wokingham re-signalling programme, which it hopes will lead to fewer delays.

Tom McNamee, the firm's Wessex route infrastructure director, said the work was "critical to us being able to deliver a safe, modern and reliable service for customers".

He added that while "there's never a good time to close the railway", delivering the "bulk of these works" during half-term, when fewer people travel by rail and schools are closed, helps minimise disruption to customers.

Track renewal work will also affect train services between Reading and Guildford on 24 and 25 February, with a bus replacement service operating.

