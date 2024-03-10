New rail line tickets to start from £1

Rail Minister Huw Merriman visited the line last week

Tickets on a new rail line will start from as little as £1 when it partially opens later this year.

The Northumberland Line will carry passengers between Ashington and Newcastle, with three of its six stations to open in the summer.

Fares for passengers aged 21 and under will start from £1, and the maximum off-peak single fare for the full line will be less than £3.

Northumberland County Council said an “innovative” approach to pricing had been taken to help customers "get the best value travel".

Northern Trains will operate services on the line.

Daily caps will be in place of £1.70 for children under 16 and £2.20 for young people aged 21 and under.

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “Tickets will go on sale in the coming months as we work towards opening this summer in this truly transformational project."

The opening of the remaining three stations – Northumberland Park, Bedlington and Blyth Bebside – was pushed back to 2025 due to engineering challenges.

Labour councillor Caroline Ball, who represents the Ashington central ward, said she was "over the moon" with the pricing structure.

“It is a shame that three of the stations won’t be online this year," she said.

"However, it is going to open up so many opportunities for the people of Ashington and I welcome the investment.”

The announcement follows rail minister Huw Merriman’s visit to the line, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Merriman confirmed that the line would open this summer despite fears of delays.

Speaking last week, he also said the restoration of the Northumberland Line would have "a transformative effect" on communities in the North East.

Follow BBC North East on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Story continues

Related internet links