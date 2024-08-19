Rail lines blocked by damage to overhead cables

The West Coast Mainline in Staffordshire is blocked after damage was caused to overhead cables.

National Rail said electric wires at Stafford station had been affected, with all lines through to Stoke-on-Trent and Crewe currently disrupted.

It warned trains running through the station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes, with disruption expected to last until 16.00 BST.

Rail replacement transport has been requested between Stafford, Crewe, and Rugeley Trent Valley, with customers advised to check journeys online.

Avanti West Cost, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services are all affected.

