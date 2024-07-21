Rail services disrupted after tree blocks line

The incident has disrupted South Western Railway services between Exeter and Yeovil [BBC]

National Rail has warned commuters travelling through Devon rail services may be "cancelled, delayed or revised" after a tree fell on the line on Sunday.

The incident happened at Crewkerne and has disrupted South Western Railway services between Exeter and Yeovil.

South Western Railway said its "specialist teams" were working to clear the tree from the track.

National Rail added the line had since reopened but disruption was to be expected until 14:00 BST.

Disruption expected

It said: "Following a tree on the line at Crewkerne, the line has now reopened.

"Train services running between these stations may still be delayed or revised while South Western Railway return to normal working."

The company added passengers could use tickets at no extra cost, on Great Western Railway services between Salisbury and Exeter via Westbury.

