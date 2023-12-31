Rail Service Severely Disrupted by Flooded Tracks Between London's St Pancras and Ebbsfleet

Flooding in a rail tunnel under the Thames River near Ebbsfleet International Station disrupted service on Friday and Saturday, December 29 and 30.

Videos released by Southeastern shows flooded rail lines and water gushing onto the tracks on Friday.

The rail company said service to London’s St Pancras International Station was “very limited” and “severely disrupted” due to the flooding.

Eurostar also said it was forced to cancel trains to and from London due to the flooding on Friday and Saturday.

Thames Water told the BBC it did not believe the flooding was due to a problem with one of its pipes, but rather a fire system malfunction. The BBC said holiday travel, particularly for New Year’s celebrations, was majorly impacted by the disruption.

Both Southeastern and Eurostar announced the resumption of limited service by December 31.

Passengers unable to be accommodated by Eurostar were allowed aboard Southeastern trains free of additional charge, the company said. Credit: Southeastern via Storyful