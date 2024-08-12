Rail signal failures cause one million minutes of delay over six years

Amy Gibbons
·3 min read
The ranged joining and parting lines in a station, with red signals overhead
Red light: The Lib Dems want train fares to be frozen and say passengers are paying for a poor service - David Cheskin/PA

Passengers have lost nearly one million minutes to rail delays caused by signal failures in just over six years, new figures reveal.

Nearly 15,000 train journeys have been either partially or fully cancelled since April 2018, setting rail users back 988,419 minutes, or the equivalent of nearly two years, according to analysis by the Liberal Democrats.

The data, supplied by Network Rail, show that nearly 188,000 minutes, or four months’ worth of delays, were recorded last year alone, the worst year for the signalling system since the pandemic hit.

The Lib Dems, who obtained the figures through freedom of information requests, are calling for an “immediate freeze” on rail fares to stop passengers paying more for a “poor service”.

They also want rail users to be put “at the heart of infrastructure and investment decisions”.

One million minutes

The data, broken down into financial years, show that nearly one million minutes have been lost to delays caused by signal failures since 2018-19.

The rates for that period were at their highest prior to the Covid crisis, with 200,253 and 221,349 minutes recorded in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.

They then dipped significantly during the pandemic, when passenger numbers also dropped as people were ordered to stay at home.

Last year’s figure of 187,307 minutes is the highest since 2019-20, with delays having risen every year in the interim.

Wera Hobhouse wearing a yellow Lib Dem rosette on the campaign trail
Wera Hobhouse, who speaks for the Lib Dems on transport - Anthony Upton for the Telegraph

There have already been more than a thousand signal failures on journeys this year, with commuters and other travellers losing nearly 40,000 minutes as a result.

Wera Hobhouse, the Lib Dem transport spokesman, said: “Passengers have put up with years of unacceptable delays and extortionate rail fares. They are forced to pay through the nose for a service that they cannot rely on.

“These damning figures lay bare the state of neglect that the Conservative Party left our railways in, leaving passengers to pay the price.

“Passengers should … not be forced to pay more for a service that is simply not working which is why we need an immediate freeze on rail fares.”

Public ownership

The data from Network Rail show there have been more than 36,000 signal failures since 2018-19, leading to 10,078 partial cancellations and 4,266 full cancellations.

Labour has promised to bring all passenger railway services back into public ownership when existing private contracts come to an end, and introduced the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill in the King’s Speech to achieve this.

It will mean privately owned operators such as Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway and Thameslink will be gradually brought into public ownership.

Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, has also proposed there could be a single company to run both track and trains in the long term.

This could see Network Rail – the public body which owns and runs infrastructure like tracks, wires and signals – merged with train operating companies.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

