Rail strikes threat averted as RMT workers accept pay deal

Alex Croft
·2 min read
The RMT said the ballot results mean that the long-running national rail dispute is now over (PA Archive)
The RMT said the ballot results mean that the long-running national rail dispute is now over (PA Archive)

Rail workers have voted overwhelmingly to accept pay offers of over 4 per cent from train companies including Network Rail.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) says the rail dispute is now “concluded” following the vote, which will likely see a reduction in the national rail strikes of the past two years.

Workers will now see pay increases of over 4 per cent in the next two years.

Network Rail members, who are mostly signallers and maintenance staff, will receive a 4.5 per cent increase this year.

RMT boss Mick Lynch became a public figure during RMT’s strikes between 2022 and 2023 (Lucy North/PA Wire)
RMT boss Mick Lynch became a public figure during RMT’s strikes between 2022 and 2023 (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Train operators, which covers train crew and ticket office staff, will see a 4.75 per cent backdated increase on last year’s pay alongside a 4.5 per cent rise for this year.

Members working for Network Rail were overwhelming in their vote in favour of accepting the deal (89 per cent), while members at other train operating companies voted to accept almost unanimously (99 per cent in favour).

The pay deal comes a week after train drivers in the ASLEF union accepted a pay rise of over 15 per cent over three years from the Department for Transport.

The overwhelming decision by ASLEF’s 20,000 members ended a dispute with 16 train operating companies in England, which had led to 18 days of strikes.

The rail strikes from 2022 to 2023 were the largest the sector had seen since 1989, and involved tens of thousands of workers across the UK.

Train drivers from the Aslef union on the picket line at Euston station in London in April (PA Wire)
Train drivers from the Aslef union on the picket line at Euston station in London in April (PA Wire)

More than 30 days of industrial action were held by the RMT since June 2022 following a previous pay dispute with rail companies, before deals were agreed last year.

The latest round of deals significantly reduces the chance of any further rail strikes in the immediate future.

After accepting the deal, the RMT said: “This outcome reflects the collective efforts of our membership in defending their jobs, working conditions, pay, and pensions from the attacks of the previous Tory government and their private contractors.

“We thank our members for their efforts during this long but successful campaign.

“Their resolve has been essential in navigating the challenges posed during negotiations and in particular the previous Tory government’s refusal to negotiate in good faith, alongside relentless attacks by sections of the media and the employers.

“RMT remains focused and committed to supporting public ownership as a path to building a stronger future for the rail industry for both workers and passengers.”

Latest Stories

  • UK rail union RMT accepts pay deal, ending long-running dispute

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's largest railway workers' union, the RMT, said on Wednesday its members had voted in favour of accepting a pay deal, bringing an end to a two-year dispute which saw several waves of strikes cause disruption to the transport network. High inflation and a cost-of-living crisis spurred demands for better pay and led to strikes across a wide range of sectors during 2022 and 2023. The RMT said 99% of its members working for train operating companies who took part in the ballot had backed a 4.75% pay rise for 2023/24 and a 4.5% rise for the next one year period.

  • Tropical Storm Helene strengthens as hurricane warnings cover parts of Florida and Mexico

    Tropical Storm Helene was rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and expected to become a hurricane Wednesday while moving north along Mexico's coast toward the U.S., prompting residents to evacuate, schools to close and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.

  • Lockdown notice lifted as firefighters control battery fire at Port of Montreal

    MONTREAL — The City of Montreal issued a lockdown notice for some residents of an east-end borough on Monday night due to a battery fire at the city's port that has since been brought under control.

  • Residents left with more questions than answers after lithium battery fire at Port of Montreal

    Some east end residents are criticizing the response to a lithium battery fire at the Port of Montreal that forced dozens of people to leave their homes. An estimated 15,000 kilograms of batteries burned for hours just steps from a residential neighbourhood, bringing panic and a thick plume of toxic smoke. Global’s Dan Spector reports.

  • Woman beaten to death by boyfriend may have been saved if 911 call properly labelled, judge hears

    The life of a Calgary woman who suffered years of domestic violence and was ultimately murdered by her on-again, off-again partner of six years, could have been saved if a 911 operator had labelled the call as a request for help, a judge heard.On Tuesday, Brandon Yellowfly, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his spouse, Autumn Crosschild.Crosschild, 25, was beaten to death by Yellowfly in June 2022.Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by

  • Woman alleges Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her on video in latest lawsuit

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another woman sued Sean “Diddy” Combs on Tuesday, alleging that the music mogul and his head of security raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Disturbing Link Between Diddy and Menendez Brothers

    Emily Ratajkowski is calling attention to the connections she claims nobody wants to talk about between Sean “Diddy” Combs and the notorious Menendez brothers.“With everything that’s coming out about Diddy and the allegations and also this new Menendez brothers show called Monsters I think we need to have a conversation about male sexual assault,” the model and actress says in a video posted to TikTok Sunday.Ratajkowski notes that the reason Diddy was able to “hide in plain sight for so long” wa

  • A snowmobiler who crashed into a parked Black Hawk helicopter is awarded $3 million

    BOSTON (AP) — The federal government was mostly responsible for a nighttime collision involving a snowmobiler who nearly died after hitting a Black Hawk helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail, a judge ruled in awarding him $3.3 million in damages.

  • She Killed Her Mom and Invited Friend to See the Body. Here's What a Psychiatrist Said Carly Gregg Was Thinking

    Carly Gregg was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting her mother when she was 14 years old

  • Foster Family Who Took in Several Turpin Children After 'House of Horrors' Plead Guilty to Abusing Them

    What happened to the Turpin children at their foster family's house "was in many ways worse than what happened to them in their own home," attorney Elan Zektser previously told PEOPLE

  • Police Say 3 Colorado Men Tortured Their Housemate Over 14-Hour Period

    Three men are charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

  • Police say 35 people in Kitchener, Ont., out total of $40K in online rental scams

    Despite being aware of the many online rental scams in Canada, one Kitchener, Ont., resident says he was stunned to learn he can now be counted as one of the victims. Police are investigating after at least 35 people filed reports about the same rental unit.

  • All the famous people who appear in the sexual assault lawsuits filed against Sean Diddy Combs

    Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.

  • Toronto cop describes takedown over fake watch before Brampton man's death

    For the first time in a Brampton courtroom Tuesday, a Toronto police officer provided an eyewitness account of the moment Chadd Facey was tackled to the ground after selling a fake Apple watch to two off-duty police officers, hours before his death in 2021.Const. Gurmakh Benning, who has worked with Toronto police for nine years, testified that he saw Const. Calvin Au take Facey to the ground near a ravine in Brampton, moments after Benning had gotten his money back for the fake watch Facey had

  • Inside Menudo Member’s Sex Abuse Allegations the Menendez Brothers Hope Will Help Free Them from Prison

    Roy Rosselló, a former member of the boy band Menudo, alleged he was drugged and raped when he was a teen by Jose Menendez in the 1980s

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has 'Briefly Spoken' to His Children from Jail as They're in 'Shock' over Charges: Source (Exclusive)

    The music mogul and father of seven was arrested on Sept. 16 and remains behind bars after pleading not guilty

  • Viral video of man kicking Japan's 'divine messenger' deer prompts local crackdown

    A viral video of what appears to be a male tourist kicking a deer in Nara, Japan, has sparked public outrage, prompting local authorities to implement measures promoting respect for the sacred animals. The viral video: In the viral video that surfaced in July, a man wearing a white shirt is seen kicking deer as he walks along a sidewalk crowded with the animals. The deer in Nara Park are historically revered as “divine messengers” of Shinto gods and have been protected since ancient times.

  • War comes home to Russia in tranquil lakeside town

    Elena is scouring the town for window glass. Nearly a week after a Ukrainian drone blew up an ammunition depot in the Russian town of Toropets, triggering an explosion as powerful as a small earthquake, its people are struggling to repair homes and grappling with the shock of what hit them, judging by posts in a community chatroom. In the days before the attack, the small lakeside town of just over 11,000 residents had hosted a sailing competition for teenagers from across Russia, earning a rare mention on state television.

  • A man who killed 2 Dartmouth professors as a teen is challenging his sentence

    CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty as a teenager to the 2001 stabbing deaths of two married Dartmouth College professors is challenging his life-without-parole sentence, saying that the New Hampshire Constitution prohibits it.

  • Florida Deputy Struck by Car in Headquarters Parking Lot

    A Florida deputy was struck by a “manic woman” driving outside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) headquarters in Fort Myers on Monday, September 23.This footage released to X by Sheriff Carmine Marceno shows LCSO Deputy Bruce Fowler getting struck by a vehicle outside the LCSO headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday.The LCSO said that a citizen went into the headquarters to file a report about a woman causing a disturbance outside. When Fowler entered the parking lot to deescalate the situation, he realized the woman was acting erratically and requested additional support, during which the woman struck him with her vehicle.“I am absolutely outraged by the actions of this criminal,” Marceno said. “This woman showed a complete lack of regard for Deputy Fowler, who was attempting to assist her.”LCSO said that the suspect has been arrested and that Fowler is currently at home recovering from his injuries. Credit: Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff via Storyful