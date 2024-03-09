Rail travellers warned of Reading-Basingstoke delays

Rail services have been disrupted between Reading and Basingstoke after a person was hit by a train at Reading West train station.

It is affecting Great Western Railway and CrossCountry trains.

National Rail said trains running between the stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or revised.

It said disruption was expected until 13:00 GMT on Saturday with travellers advised to use South Western Railway services or local buses.

Reading West station is shut with no services calling at the station in either direction.

The line from Newbury and the line from Basingstoke towards Reading have been re-opened.

The line from Reading towards Newbury and Basingstoke remains closed.

Routes affected:

CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly / Nottingham and Bournemouth

Great Western Railway between London Paddington and Paignton / Plymouth, and also between Reading and Basingstoke

