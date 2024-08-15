Railing against inflation, Trump floats 20% tariff that could boost prices, experts say

Former President Donald Trump said he would expand his policy stance on tariffs, imposing up to 20% tariffs instead of the 10% he had previously proposed.

At a rally on North Carolina Wednesday, Trump focused on inflation and cost of living, a key issue for voters. As part of his economic talking points, Trump vowed to bring production back to places like North Carolina and tax more for imports.

"We are going to have 10% to 20% tariffs on foreign countries that have been ripping us off for years, we are gonna charge them 10% to 20% to come in and take advantage of our country because that is what they have been doing," he said in the rally.

Global trade experts have warned against widespread tariffs, a type of tax that a country charges on imported goods and services from another country, as they generally harm the economy. USA TODAY reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

10% import tariff a 'lose-lose': WTO chief

Economic theory generally shows higher trade barriers negatively impact economic output and income, according to the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan tax policy nonprofit.

Before the North Carolina rally, Trump had touted a 10% trade tariff on all imported goods and 60% tariffs on imports from China.

According to an analysis by the Tax Foundation, these two tariffs together would lead to reduced imports and incomes. An estimate by Moody's shows the 10% tariff would lead to 2.1 million fewer U.S. jobs and a 1.7% smaller economy by 2028.

World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in April the 10% tariff would prompt retaliation from partners, resulting in a lose-lose situation, according to Reuters.

"And then I think we will have a little bit of a free-for-all which would upend the stability and predictability of trade," she said speaking at an event.

Biden has kept many Trump tariffs in place

Trump waged a trade war in his first term, imposing a tariff on one-tenth of the U.S. imports that were limited to products like steel, washing machines and solar panels, and goods from China.

President Joe Biden has kept many of Trump's tariffs in place, and even increased on targeted items such as Chinese electric vehicles and solar panels.

The Tax Foundation analysis found the tariffs together add up to $79 billion, which theoretically leads to an additional $625 in taxes for the average U.S. household. The Tax Foundation also argues the tariffs have had an overall negative impact on the US economy, by raising prices, and reducing output and employment.

USA TODAY reached out to the Tax Foundation for comment on the 20% tariff policy proposal.

Contributing: Paul Davidson, Hannah Hudnall

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump wants a 20% tariff on imports: How it could impact economy