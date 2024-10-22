Man killed and 15 injured after two trains collide in Wales

Alexander Butler and Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
·2 min read
(Dan Jones Images)
(Dan Jones Images)

A man was killed and 15 passengers sustained injuries after two trains collided in Wales on Monday evening.

The collision prompted authorities to shut down the railway line near Llanbrynmair in Powys and all passengers were evacuated British Transport Police superintendent Andrew Morgan said.

The injuries suffered by the 15 passengers were not believed to be life-threatening.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support,” Mr Morgan said, without providing further details.

The incident involved the Transport for Wales 6.31pm service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the Transport for Wales 7.09pm service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

Mr Morgan said the transport police were working with emergency services and the rail industry to “understand the circumstances leading up to this collision”.

He said local residents would see “an increased policing presence in the area in the coming days as a result”.

(Dan Jones Images)
(Dan Jones Images)

Police said officers were called to the line near Llanbrynmair at 7.29pm to reports of a collision involving two trains.

They said the Cambrian railway west of Machynlleth will remain closed while specialist teams investigate the accident.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales in a joint statement said they were extremely grateful to the emergency services that helped the passengers and the staff evacuate.

“Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life, as well as all the other people involved in this incident,” they said.

“We are working closely with other agencies, including emergency services, to understand how this incident happened and they will have our full support.”

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said: “My thoughts are with all those involved in the rail incident in Powys earlier this evening. I would like to thank the emergency services for their response and have asked to be kept informed of any developments throughout the night.”

A coastguard helicopter is at the scene as well as firefighters.

