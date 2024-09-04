Railway line closes for two weeks for tunnel repairs

The work will improve drainage and prevent water seeping through the tunnel walls [Network Rail]

A railway line linking Kent and East Sussex will close for two weeks in the autumn as work is carried out to repair a tunnel.

From 19 October to 3 November, buses will replace trains between Ashford International/Rye and Hastings during works on the Rye tunnel.

Drainage will be improved in the tunnel, to prevent water seeping through the walls and damaging railway equipment.

Sections of brickwork will also be repaired, parts of the tunnel will be lined with sprayed concrete and 700 yards of track replaced.

The works are part of our Sussex Railway Upgrade plan.

Between 2024 and 2029, Network Rail is investing £900m in modernising track, signalling, stations, structures and earthworks.

While the line is closed, other works will take place in the local area.

Southern operates trains on the route [Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire]

During the works, there will also be some changes on the line between Brighton and Hastings via Eastbourne.

Services between Hastings and London via Tonbridge are unaffected by the works.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “We know there’s never a good time to close the railway and we’re sorry for the disruption to people’s journeys.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), said: “We thank customers for their patience while Network Rail carries out these difficult tunnel repairs and other essential improvements."

