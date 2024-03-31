Railway worker nears end of marathon train journey

Dave Jones said he is "pining for his bed" as his great train journey nears an end [PA Media]

A railway worker who set out to visit all 2,580 train stations in the UK in just six weeks said his challenge has gone "really well" but he is "pining" for his own bed as the journey comes to a close.

Dave Jones, 34, set off from Three Bridges in West Sussex in mid-February and, after averaging 62 stations a day, will finish his challenge on Sunday after raising more than £2,300 for charity.

Mr Jones said there had been "a few hiccups because of the weather" which had led to flooded stations and prevented him from visiting 14 stops along the way.

The rail enthusiast has been hopping out of the train carriage at each station to step onto the platform and taking a photo of each station sign.

Mr Jones said his least favourite stop was "probably Croydon, just with the sheer volume of people".

"I used to be train crew around East Croydon in the morning and you can't move for people. It's the London way of life, where people are just head down, they'll barge people out of the way."

Dave Jones's journey has taken him all over the UK [PA Media]

Mr Jones said he is most fond of the station at St Ives in Cornwall.

He said: "When you come in on the train, it curves around and you see the pier and the beach and you see the reasons why that area is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Cornwall and it provokes memories of being a small child and going on holidays."

Mr Jones has raised money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Children's Intensive Care Unit at Oslo's University Hospital.

He said: "I'm ready to head back. It's been so much fun and I'm looking forward to the stations I've got left but I'm pining for my own bed and some home comforts."

