Rain brings flooding and train disruption in Devon

The Environment Agency has asked people to avoid around flooded areas [Reuters]

Flood warnings are in place and trains have been disrupted in Devon following heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Storm Bert.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain from the Met Office for South Devon was in place earlier, leading the Environment Agency to issue flood warnings for near the River Tone and on Currymoor.

There are also flood warnings for the River Harbourne, Crowdy Mill, Bow, Tuckenhay and the A381.

Great Western Railway said bus replacement services were running from Exeter St Davids to Barnstaple and Okehampton for the rest of the day, due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Crediton and Yeoford.

The Environment Agency said it was monitoring the situation and asked people to plan driving routes to avoid effected areas.

Follow BBC Devon on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links