A rain chance: April 17 Omaha

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario hopes to have shovels in the ground to begin building Highway 413 within a year. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says a new agreement with the federal government will allow the Toronto-area highway to begin much earlier. Ottawa and Ontario said yesterday that they came to an agreement that establishes a joint working group to minimize the planned highway’s environmental impacts in areas of federal jurisdiction. The federal government had marked the highway project for