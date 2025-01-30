Rain chance Thursday night around Omaha

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
What US adults think of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his views on vaccines, fluoride and raw milk
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine advocacy is outside the mainstream. His previous statements on abortion could alienate Republicans. But a new poll finds that not all of his controversial health goals are unpopular — in fact, at least one has broad support among Democrats and Republicans.
- Bloomberg
Durbin: Trump Doesn't Care What Congress Says
A federal judge in Washington has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new directive to halt payments of federal grants, loans and other assistance to an array of programs across the country. The White House had said the directive would not impact anyone receiving direct, individual assistance. Rep. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, reacts to the news on "Balance of Power."
- Women's Health
The Largest Tuberculosis Outbreak In U.S. History Is Happening Right Now. Here’s How To Protect Yourself, According To An Infectious Disease Doctor
Kansas is experiencing the largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history. Here's how to protect yourself, according to an infectious disease doctor.
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
'The ball has been dropped': Local residents, programs react to Trump's federal funding freeze
A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's federal funding freeze that was set to take effect at 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday. With the legal battle ahead and a freeze that is looming, local residents and programs are expressing concern over the potential pause in funds.
- Global News
Terminally ill Edmonton senior chooses MAID
After battling liver cancer for 16 years, and trying all kinds of treatments, Alexander Hart Tsang was recently told by his doctor that he’s nearing the end of his life. As Sarah Ryan explains, he’s decided to take his passing into his own hands, surrounded by his family and at peace with his decision to end his life.
- CNN
Fact check: $50 million for condoms in Gaza? Five big reasons to be skeptical Trump’s story is true
During her first official White House briefing as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump had prevented a “preposterous waste of taxpayer money.” Trump’s team, she said, used the president’s pause on foreign aid to thwart a plan in which “there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.”
- Sky News
Family who heard staff laughing as son taken off life support given 'poor bereavement care'
A family who said they could hear hospital staff laughing in a nearby room as their son was taken off life support were given "poor bereavement" care, an investigation has found. Five-year-old Muhammad Ayaan Haroon, known as Ayaan, died at Sheffield Children's Hospital on 13 March 2023. A draft report into the boy's death by Niche Health and Social Care Consulting found some of Ayaan's care did not meet the expected standards.
- The Canadian Press
Armed patient allegedly injures three hospital staff in Halifax emergency room
HALIFAX — Three hospital employees were injured in what Nova Scotia’s health minister says was an armed assault by a patient Wednesday afternoon at the Halifax Infirmary emergency department.
- The Independent
In a chaotic Senate hearing, RFK Jr. insists that some of his best friends are vaccines
ANALYSIS: At his confirmation hearing, Robert F Kennedy Jr. was haunted by dozens of hours of podcast appearances from his time on the fringes of health science, Richard Hall writes.
- People
Influencer Who Allegedly 'Tortured' 1-Year-Old by Making Her Sick Gave Medication That Caused Seizures: Prosecutors
The Australian woman has been accused of giving her baby daughter "several unauthorized prescription and pharmacy medicines" without medical approval, authorities said
- WESH - Orlando Videos
- KCRA - Sacramento Videos
California responds to claim from President Trump about water supply
California leaders are disputing a claim from President Donald Trump about the state's water resources.
- Associated Press
Angry crowd gathers outside Greek court for hearing of couple accused of severely abusing 3-year-old
An angry crowd gathered Wednesday outside a courthouse on the southern Greek island of Crete for the preliminary hearing of a couple accused of brutally abusing a 3-year-old child who is fighting for his life in a hospital. Riot police were deployed at the entrance to the courthouse to prevent the crowd from pushing its way into the building and confronting the defendants as the hearing began. The couple — a 26-year-old woman and her 44-year-old boyfriend — have been accused of severely beating the woman’s young son, who was rushed to a hospital in the island’s main city of Heraklion on Sunday.
- The Canadian Press
NDP urges action on pharmacare, dental care as health ministers meet in Halifax
OTTAWA — The federal New Democrats are urging the Liberal government to move quickly to complete expansion of the dental care program and start signing deals with the provinces and territories to begin pharmacare coverage.
- WMTW - Portland ME
Border Patrol agent shooting suspect will remain detained in Vermont, documents state
The 21-year-old woman from Washington state who is charged in the death of Border Patrol Agent David "Chris" Maland made her first court appearance on Monday.
- CNN
Ahead of RFK Jr. confirmation hearings, poll shows nation divided on public health
Trust in public health in the United States has been steadily declining since the Covid-19 pandemic, and President Donald Trump and his administration face an American public that’s deeply divided on the issue, polls show.
- The Independent
RFK Jr and Trump are mulling banning fluoride from drinking water. Here’s what the mineral actually does
Fluoride prevents cavities in a quarter of adults and children but excess and prolonged exposure can lead to health risks
- Time
RFK Jr. Grilled on Vaccines and Insurance in Contentious Hearing
RFK Jr. claimed he is not “anti-vaccine” and appeared unfamiliar with key aspects of healthcare insurance programs in his confirmation hearing.
- The Canadian Press
The tuberculosis outbreak in Kansas is alarming. It's not the biggest in US history though, CDC says
A yearlong outbreak of tuberculosis in the Kansas City, Kansas area has taken local experts aback, even if it does not appear to be the largest outbreak of the disease in U.S. history as a state health official claimed last week.
- CBC
Study found increase in RSV-associated hospitalizations in premature babies in N.S.
A new study is showing a policy change in 2016 related to the vaccination of some premature babies for RSV in Nova Scotia led to a tenfold increase in the number of infants in that group that were hospitalized with the respiratory virus.The policy was reversed in 2023, when a new RSV vaccine for infants was introduced. Halifax pediatric infectious disease physician Joanne Langley said the study shows why it's crucial to examine the effects of health-care changes and to do more to prevent infants