Rain chances diminishing Saturday evening and warmer weather next week
A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.
Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi
The biggest price breaks came in Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Drummondville, Que. and Vancouver.
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environ
A series of haunting faces carved into tree trunks in Welland, Ont., may look like art, but to city officials and police it's straight up vandalism. On the trunks of seven trees, faces have been chiseled that — to Game of Thrones fans — are reminiscent of mythical, talking weirwood trees. They're located on a path behind the city's Civic Square. However, the cuts made in the Norway maple, Manitoba maple and five poplars almost guarantees their untimely death, says the city. The damage to the tru
It’s not easy being a satellite: space is a dangerous place.
The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour
Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees
This is the climatological peak of summer across southern Ontario. But will the weather act like it?
A stubborn ridge has set up shop over Western Canada this week, bringing hot weather and an elevated risk of storms with the help of the mountains and subtle, embedded disturbances
Heavy rain lashed Aguascalientes, Mexico, on July 16, causing severe flooding across the region.Video by Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman shows at least one car being swept away in fast-moving floodwaters.The rainfall caused main road closures, homes to collapse, and damaged public infrastructure, local media reported.A statement from local officials on July 18 said teams continue to help with clean-up efforts from the rain, including road maintenance and infrastructure repairs. Credit: Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman via Storyful
A New York man and his dog narrowly escaped a dangerous situation when lightning hit a tree in their backyard during severe weather.
Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, but conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on this developing story.
The latest La Niña forecast does not bode well for South Carolina this winter. Here’s what to know.
For decades, scientists warned that continued burning of oil, gas, and coal would have devastating climate impacts. Powerful hurricanes have blasted the usual land targets, like the eastern coasts of India and the United States. For more than 100 years, scientists have known that large quantities of greenhouse gases, released from the burning of fossil fuels, go up into the atmosphere and heat the planet.
North Atlantic right whales are among the planet's most critically endangered large ocean mammals.
You don't need a degree in meteorology to understand "Twisters," but if your tornado science is a little shaky, here are some terms that might help.