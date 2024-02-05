Rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the week
Rain chances are in the forecast for the rest of the week with temperatures cooling down as well.
DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Nova Scotians already buried under as much as 80 centimetres of snow hunkered down and braced for even more on Sunday as a powerful storm hovering over the province was poised to linger well into a third day. The heavy, continuous snowfall prompted the Cape Breton Municipality to declare a local state of emergency. Mayor Amanda McDougall shared the development in a video posted to her Facebook page, saying the step was necessary in light of the ongoing storm. "The reason that c
Bedi Singh was in his Sydney, N.S., apartment early Sunday afternoon with his girlfriend playing video games when a day of boredom was suddenly interrupted.Between the snow accumulating outside of his ground-floor unit and the snow coming down from the building's roof, the pressure on windows in his unit was so intense that they started bursting."I was just on my bed and it fall down and boom, the living room [window] went down, my room window gone. Then 10 minutes later boom, another gone. Then
Blizzards and emergency declarations were in store for the people of northeast Nova Scotia as a multi-day winter storm blasts Atlantic Canada. This is what the weekend brought.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California on Sunday, flooding roadways and knocking out power to nearly 850,000 people and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains. The storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines across the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. Gusts exceeding 80 mph (128 kph) were recorded in the mountains. Ju
Dangerous winter conditions have brought parts of Nova Scotia to a halt, with 80+ cm of snow piling up through the weekend. Travel is not recommended
Across Nova Scotia, people are being asked to hunker down as a powerful winter storm continues to pound the province on Sunday. Cape Breton officials have declared a seven-day local state of emergency and many schools across the province will remain closed Monday.
Cape Breton Regional Municipality has declared a local state of emergency as the region grapples with a winter storm that could bring as much as 150 centimetres of snow by the time it passes.CBRM mayor Amanda McDougall said Sunday that after a meeting with the provincial command centre she became aware that there was not going to be a provincial state of emergency.She said an emergency meeting of CBRM council followed and the vote for the seven-day local state of emergency was unanimous.McDougal
Blizzard conditions continue for parts of Atlantic Canada as heavy snow depths climb. Meteorologist Melina Singh has the details.
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is asking Ottawa for help as the province digs out from an "extreme snowfall" that has prompted parts of Cape Breton to declare local states of emergency. A stalled low-pressure system off the province's east coast dumped heavy snow across the eastern half of the mainland and in Cape Breton, where preliminary observations showed more than 100 centimetres had piled up in the Sydney area since Friday. On Monday afternoon, Nova Scotia's minister responsible for
Two storms hit California over the weekend, part of the 'Pineapple Express' atmospheric river that brought rain, snow, wind, and flooding.
A powerful winter storm has brought the heaviest snowfall to Atlantic Canada in 20 years. Schools and roads have been closed and Cape Breton, N.S., declared a state of emergency.
South Florida faces a renewed threat of severe weather on Monday with strong winds, hail and the possibility of a tornado.
Chilling rain, swirling gray clouds and blustery winds rolled into Southern California on Sunday as what was anticipated as the strongest storm of the season promised near-record rainfall and flash flooding through Tuesday.
Northern California Weather Alert | Feb. 4 wind update at 2:30 p.m.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for eight counties as hurricane-force winds and floods hit California on Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of residents were without power after trees and electrical lines fell down. Photo: Brittany Murray/Associated Press
PG&E crews were working to restore power across the county as of Sunday afternoon.
Halifax is under siege by blowing snow, creating treacherous travel conditions that are putting residents and commuters at risk. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the details of this challenging situation, providing essential insights into the timing and potential impacts of the blowing snow in Halifax.
Up to 37 million people were at risk for life-threatening floods from the storm, the second Pineapple Express system to pound the state.
The nation's weather forecaster had heatwave alerts in place for Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory and Western Australia, warning temperatures in some parts of the country could hit the low 40s Celsius (over 104 degrees Fahrenheit). An El Nino is a climate pattern in which unusually warm Pacific Ocean temperatures are associated with phenomena such as cyclones, droughts, wildfires and heatwaves. Hot and dry conditions combined with gusty winds prompted the forecaster to issue "extreme fire danger" warnings for parts of Victoria and South Australia states.