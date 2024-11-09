Some rain chances this weekend
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
Rafael strengthen into a "major hurricane" early Friday, as forecasters warned the storm will cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the Gulf Coast for the next several days.
While snow isn't uncommon this time of year, the amounts that fell have been enough to cause closures and delays. Forecasters warning farmers to take precautions because the conditions "will produce extreme hardship or loss of life for unprotected livestock."
Wild turkeys are usually deemed docile birds and may seem more elusive than other popular urban wildlife like coyotes or Canada geese.
Some areas saw more than 300 mm of rain in less than 24 hours
Drivers will face some wintry weather across parts of Eastern Canada this weekend, with blizzard warnings issued in Quebec's far north, and significant snow threatening Newfoundland into Saturday
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Rafael swirled Friday through the Gulf of Mexico where it was expected to break apart after plowing through Cuba, knocking out the country's power grid and collapsing hundreds of houses.
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Rafael
A wintery system will pass through Newfoundland Friday night into Saturday brining snow, rain, and wind. Highest snowfall totals will be in the northern peninsula where 10-20cm are possible. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
MADRID (AP) — The catastrophic torrential rains that overflowed rivers and normally dry canals in eastern Spain last week triggered flash floods that submerged entire communities and killed scores of people.
One of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s resident grizzly bears was the picture of winter joy as he reclined cozily in the snow and caught snowflakes on his tongue on Wednesday, November 6.This adorable video captures Emmet, a 19-year-old grizzly bear, catching snowflakes on his tongue at the zoo in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday.“We love snow days at the zoo, and we’re open every day of the year,” the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said in a press release.According to the zoo, Emmet and his “longtime roommate,” Digger, both came to the zoo in 2007 as young bears. They are not biologically related and were both labeled as “nuisance bears after several negative interactions with humans prior to being removed from the wild,” the zoo said.The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said nuisance bears often “aren’t as lucky as these two,” and end up euthanized or relocated.Grizzlies are native to the Rocky Mountain region and do not hibernate, instead gaining enough weight “to carry them through the cooler season” along with their fluffy coats, the zoo said.Grizzlies go into torpor, a “hormonal physiological and behavioral change triggered by the changing seasons” that sees the bears slow down, sleep more, and “want to eat, eat, eat,” according to the zoo. Credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo via Storyful
Toronto's decades-long efforts to revitalize the Don River and protect the city against flooding reached a new milestone Friday. Waterfront Toronto has removed the last pieces of the wall that once separated the mouth of the Don River and Lake Ontario as a next step in a project featuring a new island that could become home to thousands of people. The metre-wide concrete wall, called the North Plug, separated the Don River from the river valley, according to Waterfront Toronto. Its removal means
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico were without power Thursday as the first major winter storm of the season rolled across the northern two-thirds of the state, bringing with it snow and fierce winds that forced schools and government offices to close.
A new dam is now in place to protect Canmore from flooding more than a decade after the usually tame Cougar Creek overflowed, causing tens of millions of dollars in damages to the mountain town.The province and the town about 80 kilometres west of Calgary said Thursday the new Cougar Creek debris flood retention structure will defend Canmore from mountain debris and significantly reduce water flows in the event of a severe flood.The 34-metre-high, rock-filled flood mitigation structure sits abou
It's been weird these past several months. The Weather Network's Mark Robinson looks back at the trends we saw in Canada's 2024 severe weather season.
Watching a Texas low bring in the potential for heavy rain and snowfall for parts of Ontario this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Leaving the carcass on a Fife beach was considered the least disruptive option - but some locals have complained.
Snow began accumulating in the New Mexico town of Ruidoso on Thursday morning, November 7, after a winter storm began sweeping across the state on Wednesday.The snowstorm, which was forecast to continue through Friday, had already prompted road closures in northeastern parts of New Mexico on Thursday morning.Weather officials warned people to expect “difficult or impossible travel conditions” and said dense fog would develop Thursday night and Saturday night. Credit: @Designed2Think via Storyful
PNM says downed trees and winter weather are to blame for thousands of people without power in New Mexico.