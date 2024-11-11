Rain coming Wednesday to Omaha

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada warns of possible damage as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast today.
- The Canadian Press
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba after hurricanes and blackouts
HAVANA (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.
- The Weather Network - Video
Southern Ontario gets rare November tornado warning
A tornado November warning was issued for parts of southern Ontario, something that's only ever been issued 4 times before. Meteorologist Nadine Powell explains how this could have formed, and the gusty winds still to come.
- The Weather Network
What’s the snowiest month in your corner of Canada?
Take a look at when your community typically sees its snowiest month of the year
- The Weather Network
Colorado low and Alberta clipper join forces to wallop Eastern Canada
An Alberta clipper and a Colorado low will make a formidable duo this week as it traverses Canada to bring widespread rain, strong winds and snow to the eastern half of the country
- The Weather Network
Where’s the snow in Toronto this season, and are we behind?
A lack of cold air this fall season could leave some ski resorts and skating rinks wishing for a different weather pattern
- The Weather Network
Rare November tornado warning issued in southern Ontario, tree damage reported
A weak tornado may have hit the Fergus, Ont. area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were reported
- The Weather Network - Video
Where is all the snow this season in Toronto?
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast
- HowStuffWorks
The Most Dangerous Animal in Africa Isn't the Largest
Africa is home to some of the most dangerous animals on the planet, and many of them pose a real threat to humans. With that said, the most dangerous animal in Africa may surprise you.
- USA TODAY
Where did the name winter come from? How the season got its name.
The seasons have their names for a reason; they describe the weather common for that time of year. Here's why the coldest season is called "winter."
- The Weather Network - Video
During WWII, the Germans constructed a secret weather station in Canada
This largely unknown WWII weather station in Newfoundland was one of the only known Nazi operations that took place on North American soil. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
National Hurricane Center monitoring area of interest with 'medium' formation chance
National Hurricane Center monitoring area of interest with 'medium' formation chance
- Associated Press
Trump has vowed to kill offshore wind in the US. Will he succeed?
Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House. Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them. In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.
- The Weather Network
More heavy rain, winds prompt alerts in B.C., risk of flooding and outages
Brace for impacts as multiple systems impact British Columbia this week
- The Canadian Press
Storm-weary Philippines forcibly evacuates thousands as another typhoon hits
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A new typhoon barreled across an agricultural region in the northeastern Philippines on Monday after thousands were evacuated to safety while still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by three successive storms in the last three weeks.
- The Weather Network - Video
An incredible amount of snow geese create a spectacle in Quebec
Thousands of migrating geese take a break in Victoriaville, Quebec. Each year hundreds of thousands of migratory birds make their way between Canada and Mexico during migration season.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Taps Lee Zeldin To Lead Environmental Protection Agency
The former Republican congressman from New York is an opponent of stricter limits on fuel emissions and tougher clean air and water standards.
- Miami Herald
Strong earthquakes shake southeast Cuba on the heels of hurricane, islandwide blackouts
Back-to-back earthquakes hit southeastern Cuba on Sunday, damaging houses, buildings and power lines as well as causing landslides, the goverment said.
- The Canadian Press
Fire officials describe harrowing conditions as Southern California wildfire exploded
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fire authorities on Sunday described battling fierce, howling winds and rescuing people in a fast-moving Southern California wildfire that forced thousands of people to flee and destroyed at least 168 structures and damaged 67.
- CBC
B.C. investigating 1st presumptive human avian flu case caught in Canada
British Columbia health officials are investigating what's believed to be the first human case of avian influenza caught in Canada after a teenager tested presumptively positive for the disease, the Ministry of Health announced Saturday.The teenager, who the ministry says is from the Fraser Health region, is currently receiving care at B.C. Children's Hospital while officials work to confirm the diagnosis and trace potential sources of exposure.According to the statement, avian influenza — also