Rain develops Saturday PM
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast.
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where B.C. Ferries preemptively cancelled numerous Saturday sailings. The warnings include advisories about high winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding near the water, as well as snowfall further inland.As of Friday evening, B.C. Ferries had cancelled nearly all Saturday morning sailings on all routes between Vancouver Island and the mainland, citing the severe weather wa
Ongoing blizzard conditions in squalls across parts of southern Ontario. Blustery winds and blowing snow creating hazardous travel and road closures. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
A humpback whale that had been thrilling boaters off Newport Beach, Ca., for several days breached for a prolonged period Sunday, revealing that the mammal is hardly free and thriving. The accompanying Instagram post by Mark Girarde
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is near Fergus, Ontario.
Watching a Montana low move into southern Ontario for Sunday with the threat for mixed precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Upon arriving to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, the bear cub was dehydrated, anemic, underweight and suffering ear infections and a skin infection.
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the carbon tax as one of his first orders of business if elected. That would mean savings for the City of Saskatoon, but also a loss of funding for green initiatives.
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
Falling gas prices are good news for Canadian drivers, who prefer black, gas-powered SUVs, according to a new survey.
On Friday, the cause of the Franklin Fire remained under investigation, Cal Fire said. Rain was also expected in the region Saturday, per the NWS.
Wind gusts will pick up along British Columbia's coast during the overnight hours on Friday, sticking around through Saturday as the coastal rain and alpine snow picks up
Canada will cut carbon emissions 45 to 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035, the federal government announced today, signalling a small advance over the current target but falling short of what a key group of climate experts had recommended to the government.Put more simply, Canada will have to slash carbon emissions by at least 41 per cent in the next 10 years. The new target for the 2035 milestone year will be followed by a multi-year consultation process to craft a plan to reach the target,
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
A lack of 'festive' weekend weather will certainly help with holiday plans and travel across southern Ontario, but we have to get through some potent snow squalls first
Lake-effect snow warnings and travel advisories were in place for northwestern New York on Thursday morning, December 12, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast up to 10 inches of additional accumulation in parts of Erie County.Local officials declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York on Wednesday, and many schools were closed in Buffalo and surrounding communities on Thursday.The NWS warned that gusty winds combined with the heavy snow would produce “near-whiteout conditions at times” for parts of Erie County on Thursday.Snowy and cold conditions are expected to continue into Friday, according to the NWS. Credit: @WHcannabisgrow via Storyful
The N.W.T. has a lot of trees – so why are wood pellets used for heating all hauled up from northern Alberta? That question was central to a discussion that unfolded Thursday at the territory's Legislative Assembly. Robert Sexton, the territory's energy director, told the standing committee on economic development and environment that roughly 14,500 cords of wood used to heat homes in the territory every year all come from within the N.W.T. But the 20,000 tonnes of wood pellets used annually? Al