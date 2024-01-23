Here’s when rain will end in Dallas-Fort Worth. Meanwhile, take care driving in the fog

Another cold front is rolling into the Dallas-Fort Worth area Saturday that could spell the end of our rain possibly for the rest of January, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

This will bring back “above normal temperatures” to Central and North Texas, the NWS says.

“The associated cold front will bring an end to the rain chances early Saturday while also arresting the late week warming trend,” forecasters wrote on the NWS website. “The remainder of the month will be precipitation-free, with above normal temperatures returning next week.”

In the meantime, up to 2-4 inches of rain is expected today in much of Central and North Texas. Some counties farther southeast may get up to 5 inches, and a flood watch is in effect. Rain will continue into Wednesday.

“Flooding may occur in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas,” the NWS forecast says. “Rapid rises will be possible on creeks, streams, and rivers Isolated instances of flash flooding are possible.”

Drivers will encounter dense fog again early Tuesday, which will lift by late morning.

“Visibility will drop to less than a quarter mile at times. Use your low beam headlights, slow down, and leave plenty of distance between you and other drivers,” says the NWS.

By Thursday, the sun will return bringing above normal temperatures — the first since last week’s snow event — and Dallas-Fort Worth will temporarily dry out..

Friday will start out mild and dry, but rain is expected to come back later in the day.

“Thunderstorms will still accompany the activity, the influx of cold air aloft potentially allowing for small hail,” forecasters wrote on the NWS website.