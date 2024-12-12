Rain expected tonight and could linger into the morning

Storyful

London Zookeepers reported that Christmas had “come early” for some of its residents, kicking off the season with festive treats and perfumed gifts for the animals in its care.The zoo shared adorable footage of its endangered Asiatic lion couple, Bhanu and Arya, and their nine-month-old cubs, Mali, Synali, and Shanti, enjoying the cubs’ first holiday season. The lions were gifted “golden presents perfumed with frankincense and myrrh fragrances.”“These scented gifts are novel offerings to encourage the lions to put their great sense of smell to the test, exploring the unfamiliar smell and the wrapped present boxes,” the zoo said in a press release.Other footage shows the zoo’s group of Black-capped squirrel monkeys diving into advent calendars, each filled with insects, nuts, and seeds “for an incredible breakfast to start the day.”“The boxes will offer the highly dexterous monkeys new challenging ways to search for their food, utilising their excellent foraging skills to open the cardboard advent presents,” the zoo said.The zoo was offering nighttime sleepovers at their lodges through December, which include “wintery treats and mulled wine, and nighttime tour of the Zoo, and special gifts for children on arrival.” Credit: ZSL London Zoo via Storyful