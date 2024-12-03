Rain outlook below average as none is expected soon
State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory
Is winter just making a brief appearance this month? Or, will it stay for the holidays? We take a look ahead at what to expect in December
The Cheam and Sqwá First Nations in the Fraser Valley are sounding the alarm for the second time in a few months about mysterious discharge flowing into the Hope Slough in Chilliwack, B.C., that they say is toxic. Cheam First Nation biologist Mike Pearson said the cloudy, foaming substance running through a ditch into the main stem of the slough smells like a combination of chemicals and sewage."It's distressing from an environmental point of view and from a human health point of view," he said.
What's been haunting the Southern Ocean this whole time?
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week
The first impactful, snowy system of the season for the GTHA, Niagara, and Ottawa will move in on Wednesday morning, possibly bringing whiteout conditions. Commuters in these areas should consider avoiding travel if possible. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the timing.
The nine-acre estate is located in an exclusive neighborhood in Naples, Florida
Snow-clearing efforts continue in Gravenhurst, Ont., where 140 centimetres of snow fell over the weekend, stranding motorists and prompting the town to declare a state of emergency. CBC’s Ali Chiasson has more on the ongoing cleanup efforts.
Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty
It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.
Snow continued to fall Monday around parts of the Great Lakes region, where storm-weary residents who have plowed and shoveled for days faced the prospect of even greater accumulations.
Three primary factors come into play to create the most chaotic commute across major cities in Canada
Gravenhurst, Ont., remained under a state of emergency on Monday night after intense snow squalls battered parts of the province over the weekend.The town in Muskoka, which is roughly 176 kilometres north of Toronto, was hit with around 140 centimetres of snow over the weekend and declared a state of emergency early Sunday. Officials said on Monday that the state of emergency was continuing because the substantial snowfall resulted in a prolonged closure of Highway 11.At around 10 p.m. on Monday
TORONTO — Ontario is urging the federal government to amend proposed electricity regulations after an analysis by the province's system operator concluded the rules would mean $35 billion in additional costs by 2050 — a number environmental groups dispute.
QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Global warming is filling the plankton-rich waters of New England with death traps for sea turtles and the number of stranded reptiles has multiplied over the last 20 years, turning some animal hospitals into specialized wards for endangered species with maladies ranging from pneumonia to sepsis.
Supplementing the diets of grazing beef cows with seaweed in pellet form could cut their methane emissions by almost 40 percent, a new study has found. The seaweed pellets led to this plunge in emissions without affecting the health or weight of the cows, according to the study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National…
New York is bracing for more snow after already getting nearly 4 feet in some parts of the state since Friday. Lake-effect snow warnings were in effect through Tuesday night in parts of Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. (AP video: Cara Anna)
(Bloomberg) -- It’s set to be a record year for wind power in the UK, at least in terms of how much goes to waste.Most Read from BloombergRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionBurgeoning capacity and blustery weather should have driven huge growth in output in 2024. But the grid can’t cope, forcing the operator to pay wind farms to turn off, a cost ultimately borne by consumers. It’s a situation that puts at ri