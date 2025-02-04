Rain possible tonight into tomorrow morning in Arkansas
40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says rain is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Arkansas.
There are two major problems with Trump’s order, water experts said: The water will not flow to Los Angeles, and it is being wasted by being released during the wet winter season.
Monday's messy mix of winter weather in southern Ontario was just the appetizer for what's to come, with multiple systems targeting the region with more snowfall, and the risk of freezing rain, rain and ice in the coming days
Though some snow is possible with this system, the main weather threat will be freezing rain, and thus ice, forecasters said.
Don't let your guard down, as rounds of messy winter weather take aim at Ontario this week. The threat for freezing rain and significant snow are on the table
Some post-secondary schools in B.C. have moved to online learning Tuesday as snow continues to batter the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.Environment Canada has forecast Metro Vancouver will be hit with two to four centimetres of snow, which is expected to taper off in the afternoon. Meanwhile, parts of Vancouver Island, which began digging out from under the snow Monday, will get more snow today. East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo is forecasted to get five centimetres of
VANCOUVER — The first widespread snowfall of winter has hit Metro Vancouver, with Environment Canada warning the ongoing wintry blast could eventually bring up to 25 centimetres to start off a frigid week.
The Greek island of Santorini is being rattled by dozens of tremors, prompting authorities to close schools and airlines to announce additional flights on Monday to help people leave the popular tourist destination.
At atmospheric river continues to slam portions of California Tuesday, with multiple inches of rain expected until Wednesday morning.
An Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., fishing company has made a deal to use fish waste to feed flies instead of dumping it in the landfill.NRGene Canada, an agriculture technology company, announced on Jan. 16 it was teaming up with Île-à-la-Crosse Fish Company to use fish waste to feed black soldier fly larvae.NRGene was started in 2020 with the goal of making food out of flies. The company collaborated with a Swiss technology group called Bühler to set up the North American Insect Centre at the Universi
STORY: Argentinian farmer Dario Sabini's corn plants should be green at this time of year.Instead, they are dry and crinkle between his fingers as his town suffers under a recent drought. "We are seeing here corn that's already gone. The plant is already yellow, it will not come back,” he said. Sabini is a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo, about 125 miles from Buenos Aires. He's one of thousands of rural farmers affected by dry and hot weather since January amid the La Niña climate phenomenon. Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soy oil and meal, as well as the third top exporter of corn. Dry weather has forced grains exchanges in the country to cut their forecasts for the current crop.The Buenos Aires grains exchange currently estimates 49.6 million tons of soybeans and 49 million tons for corn in the 2024/2025 harvest.Farmers like Sabini say the reality is likely worse.Agro-climatologist Eduardo Sierra, who advises the grains exchange, explains:"If it started raining now you could have 45 million tons of each crop (soy and corn). Every week that passes in February without rain, you lose 5 million tons of each crop."Juan Gardey is also a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo.Looking over his wilting soybean plants, he says they urgently need rain to improve crop yields. "The first soybeans were doing very well, they were very beautiful up to the blooming stage and then it got complicated without water. You can see many ruined flowers from stopping during development."A smaller harvest could be a major problem for Argentina, which relies heavily on grain exports for much-needed foreign currency to prop up its embattled economy. Concerned by the situation, the government of President Javier Milei last month cut taxes at least until the end of June on agricultural exports, in order to speed up grain sales.Some experts are predicting rain to arrive in the next few weeks, but the amount and area of coverage are big unknowns.
A stronger atmospheric river is set to hit Northern California on Monday and then hit L.A. County on Tuesday, aiding hopes of helping end a devastating fire season.
Male frogs carrying tadpoles made an incredible journey to the UK by boat, plane, and car.
Dense fog shrouded parts of Florida’s Atlantic coast early on the morning of February 3.Footage filmed by Joel Albair shows buildings, trees and waves disappearing into the mist in Daytona Beach Shores on Monday morning.The National Weather Service issued a fog advisory for the area, warning locals of low visibility and urging motorists to remain vigilant on the roads. Credit: Joel Albair via Storyful
Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway, which just reopened after last month's devastating Palisades Fire, is closing again Tuesday due to concerns about potential mudslides, landslides and debris flows from a prolonged atmospheric river event.
Battery-powered electric trucks driving long-distance routes from Shenzhen are more cost-effective than those powered by diesel fuel, according to an expert from a think tank. A pilot programme completed last year in the city showed that trucks that run on batteries beat diesel-fuelled vehicles in terms of total cost of ownership if their annual mileage exceeded 60,000 kilometres, said Xie Haiming, the director of Shenzhen Xieli New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Centre, a t
Thousands of people have evacuated the Greek island of Santorini after hundreds of small earthquakes have intensified. The eruption of a nearby volcano is not likely, but there is concern a larger earthquake could strike.
Regardless of Donald Trump’s embrace of fossil fuels, the writing is on the wall. It’s not a matter of if the world moves away from them dramatically, but when.
VICTORIA — More than 30 firefighters from British Columbia's Wildfire Service have returned home from a deployment fighting large fires that destroyed thousands of homes around Southern California.
A winter storm watch was issued for east Vancouver Island, with the potential for heavy snow to continue into Tuesday, bringing the risk for difficult travel
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Monday confirmed fossil fuel executive Chris Wright to serve as energy secretary, a key post to promote President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market.