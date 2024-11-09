Rain, rain and more rain. Western Washington faces more soakers amid storm systems

There was a hint of sun and blue sky at the upper level parking lot Saturday morning looking east from the Jackson Visitor Center in the Paradise area of Mount Rainier National Park.

Hope you enjoyed the brief dry spell to get some lingering garden cleanup finished after recent rains saturated the area.

You probably won’t get much use of your rake in the near term, though, as rain here and snow in the mountains return.

On the flip side, if you were seeking any last rays of sunshine before the storms roll in, one option was to head to Mount Rainier National Park. Web cams there early Saturday showed some specks of blue sky above the lower-elevation clouds.

As for what’s ahead back in the lowlands, temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s, but rain is in the forecast each day through the coming week.

The National Weather Service in Seattle forecasts a wet weather system moving through Western Washington today (Saturday) with a “much more active” system developing Sunday and continuing into next week with rain, localized areas of gusty winds and mountain snow.

Snow levels are forecast initially around 5,000-6,500 feet Sunday night before lowering to 3,500-4,500 feet later Monday into Tuesday for higher elevation mountain snow.

Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are possible Sunday night along the coast.

From late Tuesday into Thursday a possibly stronger system is forecast for the region, bringing more rain, mountain snow and more localized breezy conditions, particularly at the coast and in areas north of Everett.

Flood conditions on the Skokomish River are expected this week, while other rivers, especially in central Cascades, also could experience flooding.

Along with the coastal wind expected, the weather service also warns of potential for high surf notably Monday night-Tuesday, and coastal flooding later next week from Thursday into the weekend.