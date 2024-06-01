Rain returns Sunday

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict
The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.
- HuffPost
I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.
The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.
- HuffPost
Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All — Without Even Saying His Name
The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Jr. Quotes Most Unexpected Source To Pledge Revenge For Verdict
The son of the former president-turned-convicted-felon cited a minor celebrity to make his point.
- HuffPost
New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover
The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.
- People
6-Week-Old Boy Dies After Being Attacked By Family Dog in Crib, Family Says
"You just think it would never happen to you. But it can happen to anyone, with any dog breed, no matter how long you've had the dog," the mother said
- The Daily Beast
Mussed-Looking Trump Goes on Wild Free Associative Rant at Post-Conviction Press Conference
Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and
- The Daily Beast
Fox News Completely Melts Down Over Trump’s Guilty Verdict: ‘This Is Warfare!’
Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o
- The Daily Beast
The Physical Toll the Trial Took on Trump
It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks
- CBC
Quebec billionaire Robert Miller arrested, charged with sex offences against 10 victims
Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 199
- Reuters
Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict
Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.
- The Daily Beast
Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab
Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make
- HuffPost
‘Really?’: Michael Steele Stunned By ‘Boneheaded' Biden-On-Trump Advice
"What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.
- The Canadian Press
Donald Trump’s attorney was 'shocked' the former president took the verdict with 'solemnness'
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyer told The Associated Press he was surprised at Trump’s stoic demeanor as he listened to the verdict that made him the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime. Todd Blanche was sitting to Trump’s left in the Manhattan courtroom as the verdict was read — the jury foreman repeating the word “guilty” 34 times.
- BuzzFeed
Divorced People Are Revealing Their Spouse's "Red Flag" That Immediately Ended Their Marriage
"I knew at that moment I never wanted to touch her again."
- The Daily Beast
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Corners JD Vance on Trump Verdict: What About Law & Order?
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer challenged Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on Friday to square how Republicans can call themselves “the party of law and order” when their presumptive presidential nominee was just convicted on 34 felony charges.Blitzer also pushed back when the MAGA senator insisted that Donald Trump’s supporters “are not violent people,” noting that a far-right mob attacked the U.S. Capitol to protest Trump’s 2020 election loss.One of Trump’s vice presidential hopefuls who attended the ex-presiden
- Cover Media
Cher wins lawsuit over Sonny Bono's widow
The singing superstar's case against Mary Bono finally ended in a ruling in her favour. The decision over royalties to I Got You Babe and other hits came after a federal judge ruled that Mary Bono must continue paying the singer her 50 per cent cut under the former couple's decades-old divorce settlement. More than 20 years after Sonny's death, Mary argued she no longer needed to pay royalties to Cher thanks to copyright law's so-called termination right - a provision that allows songwriters and their heirs to win back control...
- HuffPost
Biden Mocks Reporter's 'All 4 Years' Question: 'Did You Fall On Your Head Or Something?'
“You’re not hurt are you? I said are you OK?" the president responded.
- The Hill
Ty Cobb: Founding Fathers would be ‘weeping and stunned’ over Trump guilty verdict
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…
- BuzzFeed
This 26-Year-Old Woman Dumped Her Boyfriend Mid-Trip After He Insulted Her Looks — Now, His Family Is Demanding She Pay For His Flight Home
"He couldn't stop mentioning how much better I’d look if I put in more effort like this girl right here or that girl over there, which made me feel inadequate and insecure. "