Rain Returns Tuesday Evening
Rain will move into Northern California Tuesday Evening and will last into Wednesday morning.
Attendance-wise, there were just about 31,000 fans at the game. That’s the smallest crowd for this bowl ever, not counting the COVID year. Attendance has taken a major dip in the last 20 years, even more so since Outback ended its sponsorship with the game two years ago. In the early 2000s, the Outback Bowl would draw more than 60,000 fans, but now it's at about half that.
Tomorrow, work. Today, a final day of freedom.
The seismic event occurred at 8:27 am local time 11 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes, and 13 miles from Los Angeles
Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.
Monstrous waves continue to wreak havoc along the California coast, where beachside communities have been facing damaging flooding and life-threatening water conditions as a series of storms makes its way onshore.
HALIFAX — Not so long ago, the largest community in Cape Breton was best known as home to one of the most toxic waste sites in North America: the infamous Sydney tar ponds. Containing one million tonnes of oozing sewage and industrial sludge — left behind after centuries of steelmaking — the site has since been capped with concrete and transformed into a sprawling urban park that opened 10 years ago. "It's a transformation from what was an industrial economy to one that is more service-based wit
Above-seasonal temperatures and lack of snowfall dominated the month of December for many locations across Ontario.
A powerful earthquake rocked homes in Ishikawa, Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says authorities are working to assess the damage.
It was anything but a typical December across Canada, with fluctuating temperatures, record warmth and disconcerting levels of snow. All the details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal.
Some of the top animal stories of 2023 include the adoption of a massive cat, a golden retriever farm in Vermont and a giraffe born without spots.
“I was almost in shock at how small of a body he really was. He felt like you’re holding a Lab.”
A tsunami warning was in place along Japan’s west coast on January 1, after an earthquake measured at 7.5 magnitude by the US Geological Survey hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This footage, captured in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, shows utility poles and electrical wires swaying dangerouslyAccording to Niigata Crisis Management and Disaster Prevention Bureau tremors above a magnitude 5 were felt across the city.A tsunami warning was in effect, with authorities urging locals to “move away from the coast and rivers and evacuate to a nearby hill or tall building.” Credit: @hat_____ta via Storyful
Southern Ontario is about to experience a snowy interlude before the sun makes its return after an overcast December. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides a glimpse into this transitional weather.
Visitors also saw humpback whales and thousands of dolphins.
Sharing prams with monkeys and relaxing with the lions - the Clews family recall their wild upbringing.
At least four people have been confirmed dead after a major earthquake struck central Japan on Monday, triggering tsunami waves over a metre high, damaging homes and sparking a major blaze. The 7.5-magnitude quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu at 4:10 pm (0710 GMT), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Japanese authorities put the magnitude at 7.6 and said that it was one of more than 50 quakes of 3.2 magnitude or more to rock the regio
A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked western Japan on Monday, likely killing two people, as tsunami warnings issued earlier in the day were downgraded to advisories.
Evacuation orders and tsunami warnings were in place along the west Japan coast on January 1 after a massive earthquake, measured locally at 7.6 magnitude, hit in Ishikawa prefecture.This video was recorded near the quake’s epicenter, in Anamizu. The source described how her house was partially destroyed, and said the “road was torn to pieces,” with aftershocks still being felt.The source said she was safe and planning to evacuate, but a cutoff road was delaying this. Credit: @HARUpin_u via Storyful
STORY: A powerful earthquake hit central Japan on Monday (January 1). Residents rushed to evacuate from coastal areas as the quake, according to public broadcaster NHK, triggered waves of more than three feet along parts of the Sea of Japan. It also destroyed buildings, knocked out power to thousands of homes and disrupted flights in the region. Following the quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.The major tsunami warning was the first since 2011.Russia also issued tsunami warnings in its far eastern cities of Vladivostok and Nakhodka.Tourist Baldwin Chia experienced the quake from Japan’s alps. “So the whole room was shaking, the TV was shaking. I had to keep everything on the table. Yeah, I do, I did feel safe in my room, though. But everything else was shaking."Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida said on NHK that authorities are assessing the extent of any damage and residents need to prepare for more potential tremors.A Japanese utilities provider said more than 36,000 households had lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures.
Preliminary climate data from NOAA and analysis from the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine indicate the global temperature anomaly finished higher than 2016’s record of 0.99 degrees Celsius (1.78 degrees Fahrenheit) above average. December’s global observations are still being analyzed, but annual temperature anomalies for the first time could be more than 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) above average.