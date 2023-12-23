Rain shifts to snow tonight in Denver
Denver7 forecast 12/23/23. Snow on the way to the mountains and the plains for Christmas Eve Sunday.
Denver7 forecast 12/23/23. Snow on the way to the mountains and the plains for Christmas Eve Sunday.
Parts of Ontario are bracing for a wintry mix that could potentially bring snow and ice in the days leading up to Christmas
An odd start to winter across much of Canada may leave these two cities snow-free on Christmas morning for the first time on record
Alison Joslyn was biking through the Everglades when she saw a unique sight: an alligator eating a dead python. Florida's internet cheered.
A system moves in just in time for Christmas, but temperatures will be warm allowing for freezing rain, rain, and snow. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
On a warm, blustery December afternoon outside the De Laurentis olive oil-producing co-op in the white hilltop town of Ostuni, Puglia, Luigi D'Amico holds out his palm, revealing an olive picked earlier in the day.Instead of resembling the plump, gleaming green and black fruit overflowing in bins around him, this one is half-consumed, dry and shrunken."That's what the olive fly does," he explained. "It lays its larvae, which then devours the olive."D'Amico lists off other pests and fungi — olive
At almost a year old, the bear should weigh about 70 pounds — but only weighs 15 pounds.
Sea Bullies Orcas have gobbled up news headlines this past year due to numerous reports of these killer whales harassing and, at times, sinking boats, which have sparked countless memes and befuddlement from the public. When they are not busy assaulting sea-going vessels, orcas are known to hunt dolphins, and this behavior was on display recently […]
Neil's antics are being documented in an Instagram account with more than 63,000 followers awarding him social media celebrity status.
One of the wind turbines in Hermanville, P.E.I., had two of its blades completely torn off as powerful winds raged across the province this week.The tower of the turbine known as Tower 9 is also damaged, and staff with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action are investigating."Nordex has secured the area and there is no risk to the public," a spokesperson told CBC News on Friday. "The full extent of the damages to the turbine aren't known as this time."The department says the tu
The endangered fin whale was found on a San Diego beach earlier in December.
Georgia wildlife officials asked residents to report sightings of the blue land crab, an invasive species native to Florida and more southern coasts.
HALIFAX — Utility crews in rural New Brunswick raced on Friday to restore power to thousands of customers before Christmas, following a damaging windstorm earlier this week that knocked out electricity to more than 100,000 homes and businesses. More than 10,000 customers were still without power in the afternoon, mostly in the Carleton, Charlotte southwest and central York Sunbury areas, according to the NB Power outage map. Utility spokeswoman Dominique Couture said 340 crews were in the field
The occupants were two males, a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old from Maryland, officials said.
“It does routinely give us a heart attack.”
"We would have thought that a bear that size would have been picked off by a predator," said Arizona Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart
Iceland's national police commissioner on Friday downgraded the threat level from the volcano that erupted earlier this week, the country's Civil Protection Agency said. The eruption in Southwestern Iceland late on Monday followed weeks of seismic activity that had already led to a complete evacuation of a town with 4,000 inhabitants. "Today, there is no visible activity in the volcano, so this decision was made," the Civil Protection authority said in a statement, adding the level was lowered from "emergency" to "danger".
Ice skating enthusiasts in the Montreal area won't have as many choices for outdoor skating rinks this winter.The Jarry Park Pond in Montreal will be closed this season as the ice is too unstable, and the city of Longueuil will close 12 of its outdoor rinks. Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin says milder weather and rapid freeze-thaw cycles have made the ice unstable and unsafe. He says temperatures need to stay below 5 degrees for at least five days, and if the rink is based on grass, at l
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Residents of the small Icelandic fishing village near where a volcano erupted were told Friday they could return home. The regional police chief said residents, business owners and employees could enter Grindavik beginning Saturday and could stay overnight. The town of 3,800 near Iceland's main airport was evacuated Nov. 10 when a strong swarm of earthquakes led to cracks and openings in the earth between the town and Sýlingarfell, a small mountain to the north. The vol
BERLIN (AP) — A storm brought heavy rain and strong winds across northern Europe overnight and into Friday, bringing down trees and prompting warnings of flooding on the North Sea coast. A woman in Belgium was fatally injured by a falling Christmas tree, while another tree killed a person in the Netherlands. The 20-meter (65-foot) Christmas tree collapsed onto three people at a busy market in Oudenaarde in western Belgium late Thursday, killing a 63-year-old woman and injuring two other people.
Bite marks have revealed the likely culprit in an endangered fin whale's death earlier this month.