Rain or Shine, the 2018 Kentucky Derby Still Delivered On Crazy Hats and Plenty of Floral Prints

While it may have been a rainy day in Kentucky, a little precipitation couldn't stop revelers at the annual Kentucky Derby from donning their spring best. While the official reason for attending is to take in the horse races, maybe bet a few bucks on a lucky guess, and, of course, drink a Mint Julep, the event also serves as something of a Southern fashion show, with ladies donning their very best. This year's race brought out plenty of floral dresses in many variations, with a heavy emphasis on pastel hues. But, of course, it's really all about the hats, and this year's attendees came out in full force with some truly eye-catching creations. Feathers? Flowers? You name it, these hats had it. Here, take a look at the street style straight from the Kentucky Derby.