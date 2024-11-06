Rain Showers Havana as Hurricane Rafael Nears Landfall

Gusty winds associated with Hurricane Rafael arrived in the Cuban capital of Havana on Wednesday afternoon, November 6, footage shows.

This footage by @RamirezEma10920 shows rain and wind affecting the Boyeros municipality of Havana on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 2 pm Wednesday, the Category 3 storm was located approximately 70 miles south of Havana and was expected to make landfall on the island during the afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC warned Rafael had the potential for life-threatening flash flooding and hurricane-force winds. The weather service said “additional strengthening” was likely before Rafael’s landfall. Credit: @RamirezEma10920 via Storyful