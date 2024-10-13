Rain showers increase this afternoon

CBC

If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d