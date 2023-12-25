Rain and snow: December 24 Omaha
A round of high winds and heavy rains will hit B.C. for Christmas Day on Monday. Another system will arrive by the middle of the week
A strong El Niño is responsible for a remarkably warm December across most of Canada this year
Dense fog is in the forecast across southern Ontario into Christmas, so it’s a good thing Santa has Rudolph to lead the way
Southern Ontario is on alert a wintery mix threatens to create treacherous travel conditions in the region. Stay informed and prepared with the latest updates from Meteorologist Rhythm Reet at The Weather Network, as she breaks down the potential impacts of this weather.
At least five times, a catastrophe has killed off the vast majority of Earth’s species. As scientists say we’re in a sixth mass extinction, what can we learn from the past?
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history as heating systems in part of China struggles
Researchers spent months combing through evidence to classify Canada’s first fire-generated tornado back in August
The B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) has rejected an application from FortisBC to build a natural gas pipeline worth $327 million in the Okanagan region.The Okanagan Capacity Upgrade (OCU) project would have seen the installation of 30 kilometres of new pipeline, running north from Penticton to Chute Lake, along with two new power stations to help regulate the pipeline's flow.FortisBC, the main natural gas utility in the province, said the OCU project was needed to meet demand in the southern In
A tenacious Vancouver Island marmot's long-distance quest for love may help explain how the endangered animals are bouncing back from near extinction. Adam Taylor, executive director of the Marmot Recovery Foundation in Nanaimo, B.C., said Camas the marmot wandered for 35 kilometres over mountains and down valleys looking for a mate. "There are not many marmots. It's a pretty small community. So, finding a partner can be a challenge. He's really kind of gone the whole nine yards to track somebod
“Water is not pure if it is laden with chemicals that may or may not be harmful. And too often we just don’t know.”
Rescue crews are urgently searching for a four-year-old girl who slid into a fast-moving river in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint Jean region on Friday.
For many Canadians impacted by this year's record wildfires, the rebuilding process is still underway. In Nova Scotia, for residents hit by the historic wildfire in suburban areas of the capital, that process has been long and emotionally draining. Heidi Petracek has an update on what this holiday season brings for them.
Britain could wake up to its hottest Christmas Day in 100 years as experts predict temperatures of 14C (57F) or higher.
One of the most intense cold outbreaks in living memory swept over eastern North America in time for the final Christmas of the 1980s
A member of a rare and endangered species related to the giraffe was recently born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, according to zoo officials.
This year's Christmas bird count in Yellowknife may have had the biggest turnout ever, according to organizers, with over 25 people coming out to help gather data on the city's winter bird population.First-time bird count participant Trent Peterson and his son Jude Peterson took on the count for the Petitot Park area, which covers most of the Frame Lake Trail. They said they decided to attend this year after seeing an article about the bird count in the news."We like to bird watch anyway, and we
A tractor-trailer truck driver was taken to a trauma center as a precaution after his vehicle went over the side of the Beeline Highway overpass of Florida's Turnpike on Saturday in rainy conditions, a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue spokesman said.
SAINT ANDREWS, N.B. — A New Brunswick family that went without power for five days after a wind storm battered the region says they were taken aback by the strength of the gusts that brought down power lines and massive trees and have left more than 1,000 provincial residents facing the prospect of Christmas without electricity. Kelly Hickey said her family is used to the occasional power outages during storms that come with living near the woods just outside of Saint Andrews, N.B. “But this sto
Unfounded claims about offshore wind threatening whales have surfaced as a flashpoint in the fight over the future of renewable energy. In recent months, conservatives including former President Donald Trump have claimed construction of offshore wind turbines is killing the giant animals. Scientists say there is no credible evidence linking offshore wind farms to whale deaths.
Doug Ford’s government is pledging to reverse an Ontario Energy Board decision that would disincentivize the use of gas in new housing developments. Less than 24 hours after the decision was published, Energy Minister Todd Smith said he would pause the board’s decision and introduce legislation to reverse it at the “at the earliest opportunity.” On Thursday, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) found Enbridge’s plan for a multibillion-dollar gas grid expansion “is not responsive to the energy transiti